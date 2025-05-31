IPL 2025: Mumbai Crush Gujarat by 20 Runs, Storm Into Qualifier 2 in Style

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians turned up the heat in the IPL 2025 Eliminator, outclassing Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in a high-octane clash to seal their spot in Qualifier 2. In a season that started with uncertainty and heavy criticism, Hardik Pandya’s side has now hit peak form at just the right time — and their latest triumph was a resounding statement of intent.

Put into bat on a good surface at Mullanpur, Mumbai opted to throw the first punch — a bold call from captain Hardik Pandya in a format dominated by chasing sides. And it paid off handsomely.

Bairstow Fires, Rohit Takes Charge

Making his first appearance of the season, Jonny Bairstow replaced Ryan Rickelton and wasted no time announcing his arrival. The England wicketkeeper-batter unleashed a fiery assault, hammering 47 off just 22 balls to rattle Gujarat’s bowlers early on. Once Bairstow departed, Rohit Sharma took center stage. The veteran opener rolled back the years with a sublime 81 off 50 deliveries, anchoring the innings and setting the tone for a mammoth total.

With contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya himself, Mumbai piled on the pressure and posted a towering 228/5 — the second-highest total in IPL playoff history. It was a target that demanded a near-perfect chase, and Gujarat were left with a mountain to climb.

Early Blow, Brave Fight

The chase began on a sour note for Gujarat as ace pacer Trent Boult delivered a dream start for MI, removing Shubman Gill in the very first over. It was a body blow for Gujarat, and though the dismissal could have shattered their resolve, Sai Sudharsan had other ideas.

The young southpaw played a blinder, smashing 80 off 49 balls with elegance and grit, even as wickets fell around him. Supported ably by Washington Sundar (48 off 24), Sudharsan kept Gujarat afloat and threatened to pull off the improbable. In the process, he etched his name in the record books, becoming the youngest batter to cross 600 runs in a single IPL season.

But once Sudharsan was undone by the clever pace variations of Richard Gleeson, the resistance fizzled out. Jasprit Bumrah was then unleashed, and as he’s done countless times, the death overs maestro choked the flow of runs and closed the door firmly on Gujarat’s hopes.

Tactical Brilliance and Captain’s Call

Hardik Pandya, who faced immense scrutiny after a turbulent start to the season, deserves applause for his leadership under pressure. Choosing to bat first in a knockout clash is not for the faint-hearted, especially in modern T20 cricket where chasing is the norm. But Pandya trusted his bowlers — and they delivered when it mattered most.

This win marks a significant turnaround in MI’s campaign. From a rocky start to stringing together a mid-season unbeaten streak, the team has found its rhythm. The Eliminator win wasn’t just about talent — it was about temperament, tactical clarity, and timing.

What’s Next?

With Gujarat Titans knocked out, Mumbai Indians now shift focus to the Qualifier 2, where they will face Punjab Kings. The stakes? A coveted spot in the IPL 2025 final against a red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

If Mumbai continue this upward trajectory, few would bet against them lifting a record-extending sixth IPL title. For now, Pandya’s men have sent a loud message: never write off the champions.