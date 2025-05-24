IPL 2025: RCB’s Top-Two Hopes Hit as SRH Triumphs in High-Scoring Encounter

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a commanding performance to crush Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in Match 65 of the TATA IPL 2025, held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

While RCB entered the contest eyeing a top-two finish, it was SRH—already out of playoff contention—who played with clarity and freedom, handing the hosts a humbling defeat.

After being put in to bat, SRH posted a daunting total of 231/6, thanks to a scintillating unbeaten 94 off 48 balls from Ishan Kishan, who was later adjudged Player of the Match. The wicketkeeper-batter played with finesse and power, anchoring the innings after brisk starts from Abhishek Sharma (34 off 17) and Heinrich Klaasen (24 off 14). The fireworks continued with Aniket Verma’s 9-ball 26, followed by a late flourish from Pat Cummins and Kishan, pushing SRH past the 230 mark.

In response, RCB began their chase aggressively, with Phil Salt (62 off 32) and Virat Kohli (43 off 25) stitching a rapid 80-run partnership inside the powerplay. However, their departure triggered a dramatic collapse, as RCB crumbled from 173/3 to 189 all out, losing their last seven wickets for just 16 runs.

Pat Cummins starred with the ball, returning figures of 3/28, while Lasith Malinga chipped in with two crucial wickets, sealing a morale-boosting win for SRH.

The defeat has severely dented RCB’s hopes of securing a top-two finish and raised questions over their ability to close out high-stakes matches.

Captains Speak:

Jitesh Sharma (RCB Captain):

"I think we gave away 20-30 runs extra, and honestly, I don’t have answers for how we lost from that position. We looked a bit rusty and lacked intensity. But in a way, it’s good to lose this game—it brings us back to focus. The positive is our batting form. This setback might be a blessing in disguise, and we’ll bounce back stronger in the upcoming games."

Pat Cummins (SRH Captain):

"A little bit too late this season, but a really good all-round effort with both bat and ball. Kishan’s got incredible power for someone who’s not that tall. We misread the pitch initially, thought it was a 170 wicket, but the batters capitalized well. Malinga has been a brilliant find with his variations."

Player of the Match – Ishan Kishan:

"When you bat first and both openers are in good touch, it’s your job to carry that momentum. Confidence comes from good practice sessions. I focused on proper cricketing shots and using the gaps. Not entirely happy—I felt I could’ve done more, but it’s all part of learning and growing."

