IPL 2025: Top 10 Highest Paid English and Hindi Commentators

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only about nail-biting finishes, iconic players, and thrilling sixes—it's equally about the powerful voices that bring the game to life. The commentary box plays a vital role in transforming matches into spectacles, and in 2025, some of the most seasoned and popular commentators continue to dominate both hearts and paycheques.
In this article, we dive into the world of IPL’s highest-paid commentators—those who’ve traded cricket gear for mics but never lost their cricketing magic.
Commentary: The Soul of IPL 2025
While players battle it out on the pitch, it’s the commentators who shape the narrative, add excitement to key moments, and deliver unforgettable punchlines. From deep tactical insights to humorous banter, their voiceovers elevate the IPL experience for millions across India and the world.
With multilingual broadcasts—primarily in English, Hindi, and regional languages—commentators are selected based on both cricketing expertise and their ability to engage fans across cultures.
Legendary Cricketers Now Iconic Commentators
Names likeSunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, and Aakash Chopra are not new to cricket fans. These legends, along with international voices like Kevin Pietersen and Matthew Hayden, bring unmatched charisma to the mic. Most of them are ex-cricketers with decades of experience who now guide fans through matches with expert analysis and compelling storytelling.
Whether it's Gavaskar’s classic insights or Aakash Chopra’s Hindi catchphrases, these voices have become synonymous with the IPL brand.
IPL 2025 Commentators' Salary Structure
Commentator salaries in IPL vary depending on their seniority, popularity, and the language they speak. The structure is broadly divided into top-tier and junior levels:
Language
Top-tier Commentators (Per Match)
Junior Commentators (Per Match)
English
₹6 to ₹10 lakh
₹35,000
Hindi
₹6 to ₹10 lakh
₹35,000
Regional (Tamil, etc.)
₹6 to ₹10 lakh
₹35,000
Top 10 Highest Paid IPL Commentators in 2025
Here's a list of thetop 10 highest-paid English and Hindi commentators based on their estimated per-season earnings (based on IPL 2024 rates):
S.No
Name
Language
Estimated Fees (Per Season)
1
Sunil Gavaskar
English
₹4.17 crore
2
Matthew Hayden
English
₹4.17 crore
3
Kevin Pietersen
English
₹4.17 crore
4
Ian Bishop
English
₹4.17 crore
5
Harsha Bhogle
English
₹4.1 crore
6
Ravi Shastri
English
₹4 crore
7
Aakash Chopra
Hindi
₹2.92 crore
8
Sanjay Manjrekar
Hindi
₹2.8 crore
9
Suresh Raina
Hindi
₹2.5 crore
10
Harbhajan Singh
Hindi
₹1.5 crore
—
Jatin Sapru (Bonus)
Hindi
₹1.5 lakh per match
These salaries reflect their significance in IPL’s success story. Not only are they analysts, but also entertainers, educators, and companions to fans during every match.
Beyond Commentary – Why They Matter
Top commentators go beyond traditional analysis. They offer behind-the-scenes glimpses, predict match outcomes, and share anecdotes from their playing days. Whether it's a nail-biting Super Over or a DRS controversy, it’s their expressions and tone that add gravity or humor.
Their commentary ensures that fans, regardless of age, region, or cricketing knowledge, stay connected and entertained throughout the IPL season.
In 2025, the IPL continues to evolve—not just on the field but in how it’s experienced. Commentators are the unsung heroes who ensure every delivery is dramatic, every catch unforgettable, and every victory emotionally amplified. As the tournament progresses, expect these familiar voices to guide, excite, and celebrate every moment of cricketing glory.
