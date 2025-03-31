Mumbai Indians Crush KKR by 8 Wickets at Wankhede, Ashwani Kumar Stars

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a commanding 8-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, chasing down a modest 117-run target with 43 balls to spare.

Rickelton, Ashwani Shine as MI Dominate

Ryan Rickelton led the chase with a brilliant unbeaten 62 off 41 balls, smashing five sixes and four boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav provided the finishing touch with a quickfire 27 off 9 balls, ensuring MI’s comfortable win.

KKR, put into bat first, struggled from the start, losing Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock within the first two overs. The middle order collapsed under the pressure of Ashwani Kumar's dream spell of 4 for 24, as KKR were bowled out for 116 in just 16.2 overs.

Captain’s Reactions

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane admitted to a collective batting failure, stating:

"We needed a partnership, one batsman to stay till the end, but that didn't happen. The bowlers tried their best, but there just weren't enough runs on the board."

Meanwhile, MI captain Hardik Pandya praised the young talent in his squad:

"Seeing players like Ashwani step up is exactly what makes this team special. His extra swing and ability to perform under pressure were evident today."

Ashwani Kumar Steals the Spotlight

Awarded Player of the Match, Ashwani Kumar described his debut performance as "beyond expectations." He added,

"I had confidence, but I'd be lying if I said there weren’t nerves. My goal is simple: make my family, fans, and Mumbai Indians proud in every game."

With this dominant win, Mumbai Indians have made a strong statement early in the tournament.

