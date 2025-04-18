Rain-Cut Showdown in Bengaluru: PBKS Win Toss, Opt to Field Against RCB in 14-Over Clash

After a rain-soaked wait, the much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is finally set to unfold—albeit in a shortened format.

Persistent rain forced the toss to be delayed for over two hours, with the first sign of action coming around 9:00 PM IST when the covers were removed and Super Soppers rolled in. Now, at 9:30 PM IST, the toss has finally taken place, and Punjab Kings have won it, choosing to field first.

The match will be a 14-over-per-side affair, starting at 9:45 PM IST. As per revised rules:

Each team will have a 4-over Powerplay ,

And up to three bowlers can bowl a maximum of 4 overs each.

Both teams enter the contest with identical records—four wins from six matches—making this a vital clash in the race for playoff qualification. RCB are yet to secure a home win this season and will look to turn the tide with star performances from Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar. PBKS, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after a gritty win defending a low total against KKR, with Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal leading the charge in the bowling department.

Despite the shortened game, the Chinnaswamy pitch still promises fireworks. With the skies finally clearing, fans can expect a high-octane, rain-tinged showdown under the Bengaluru lights.

