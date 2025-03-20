IPL 2025: Why Riyan Parag over jaiswal?

Rajasthan Royals have announced that young all-rounder Riyan Parag will captain the team for the first three matches of IPL 2025. This temporary leadership change comes as regular skipper Sanju Samson continues his recovery from a finger injury that required minor surgery. While Samson has been cleared to bat, he is yet to receive approval for wicket-keeping and fielding duties. Once fully fit, he will resume his role as captain.

Leadership Transition for the Royals

The 23-year-old Riyan Parag, a consistent member of the Rajasthan Royals setup, will lead the team in their season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. He will then captain the side in home matches against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

Parag’s appointment as interim captain reflects the franchise’s faith in his leadership abilities, which he has demonstrated as Assam’s domestic cricket captain. His deep understanding of the team’s dynamics and familiarity with the squad makes him suitable for this short-term role.

Sanju Samson’s Role as Impact Substitute

Sanju Samson sustained a finger fracture after being struck by a Jofra Archer delivery during a T20I match against England in Mumbai. Though he has recovered enough to bat, medical experts at the BCCI Centre of Excellence have advised additional rest before he resumes wicket-keeping. Consequently, Samson will feature as a specialist batter and be utilized as an Impact Substitute in the early matches.

Why Parag Over Jaiswal?

While Rajasthan Royals have other young leaders in their squad, including international batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, the management opted for Parag due to his captaincy experience with Assam. His ability to lead under pressure and familiarity with the team’s structure played a key role in this decision.

A Promising Start for Royals

With a mix of experienced campaigners and rising stars, Rajasthan Royals are focused on making a strong start in IPL 2025. The franchise’s well-structured leadership transition ensures stability while allowing Samson to recover fully. Parag, now one of the youngest captains in IPL history, will be eager to make the most of this opportunity and lead his team to early victories.

As the Royals kick off their campaign, all eyes will be on Parag’s leadership and Samson’s performance with the bat, setting the stage for an exciting IPL season ahead.