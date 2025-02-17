IPL 2025 RCB Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates, Squad, Venues & More

The excitement around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues to grow, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set to kick off the season under new leadership. Rajat Patidar, appointed as the team’s new captain, will lead the squad into battle starting on March 22, 2025, when RCB faces Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener at Eden Gardens.

Key Changes and Leadership

Rajat Patidar's appointment as captain marks a significant change for RCB, as he takes over from Faf du Plessis, who led the team in the past three seasons. Patidar, who has been a part of the RCB squad since 2021, had a memorable debut with the team, becoming a key player during the 2022 season. His solid batting performances and impressive strike rate have earned him the leadership role, making him RCB's eighth captain in the history of the franchise.

RCB IPL 2025 Full Match Schedule

RCB's journey through IPL 2025 will see them competing across various venues, with thrilling fixtures to look forward to. Here’s the full schedule for RCB's 2025 campaign:

Date Day Time Opponent Venue Mar 22 Saturday 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens Mar 28 Friday 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai Apr 2 Wednesday 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Bengaluru Apr 7 Monday 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai Apr 10 Thursday 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Bengaluru Apr 13 Sunday 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Jaipur Apr 18 Friday 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Bengaluru Apr 20 Sunday 3:30 PM Punjab Kings Mullanpur Apr 24 Thursday 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru Apr 27 Sunday 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Delhi May 3 Saturday 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru May 9 Friday 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow May 13 Tuesday 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru May 17 Saturday 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru

RCB's matches are set to take place at a variety of venues, including their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where they will play several key fixtures. Additionally, they will visit other iconic IPL stadiums like Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede in Mumbai.

Leadership and Squad Updates

As mentioned, Rajat Patidar now leads the squad, and RCB has made some strategic additions to their roster ahead of the 2025 season. The team bolstered their lineup by acquiring a mix of experienced players and new talents. Key players like Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Krunal Pandya will continue to play important roles, while new additions like Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and Jitesh Sharma are expected to strengthen the squad.

RCB's lineup for IPL 2025 will also feature several promising young players, including the likes of Swastik Chhikara and Suyash Sharma, who will aim to make their mark in the league.

Expectations and Outlook for RCB

RCB fans are eager to see how the new captaincy and revamped squad perform on the field. After a strong showing in IPL 2024, where the team made it to the playoffs, the pressure is on Patidar and his team to continue that momentum. The 2025 season promises to be an exciting one, with RCB aiming to clinch their first-ever IPL title.

Conclusion

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the challenge of IPL 2025 with a fresh leadership approach under Rajat Patidar. With an exciting lineup of fixtures across multiple venues, fans can expect thrilling action from one of the most popular franchises in the league. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on RCB to see if they can finally bring home the coveted IPL trophy.

FAQ

1. What is the opening match of IPL 2025?

- Defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22 in the first match of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

2. When IPL starts 2025 schedule?

- The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 schedule on Sunday. The opener will be on March 22 at Eden Gardens, with the defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The playoffs will be held from May 20 to May 25.

3. Who is the captain of RCB in 2025 IPL?

-Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2025 Matches Dates and Fixtures List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will start Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 under new captain Rajat Patidar at the Eden Gardens on March 22 against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the season-opener.