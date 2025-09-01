Iran Hand India 3-0 Defeat in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

India’s spirited resistance lasted an hour before succumbing to the clinical finishing of defending champions IR Iran, who ran out 3-0 winners in their second match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium on Monday.

After a disciplined and goalless first half, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, before late strikes from substitutes Ali Alipour (89’) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6’) sealed the contest in favour of the Asian heavyweights.

Iran, ranked 20th in the world and a daunting 113 places above India (133rd), dictated play from the start, forcing goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into early saves. The Blue Tigers, however, grew into the game, organising themselves well in defence and even carving out a couple of half-chances through Suresh Singh Wangjam, Irfan Yadwad, and Nikhil Prabhu.

India looked increasingly confident towards the latter stages of the first half, with Vikram Partap Singh testing Iran’s left-back Mohammad Naderi on a few occasions. Gurpreet, though, remained the busier of the two goalkeepers, denying Omid Noorafkan and Mahdi Hashemnezhad to ensure parity at the break.

The breakthrough eventually came with a touch of fortune. Hossein Kanaani’s looping cross found Hosseinzadeh, whose header was blocked by Rahul Bheke. The rebound fell kindly for the Iranian midfielder, who slotted home from close range.

Chasing the equaliser, head coach Khalid Jamil rang in the changes, introducing Manvir Singh Jr., Mahesh Naorem, and Jithin MS. The substitutions injected some attacking verve, with Manvir’s cross nearly connecting with Bheke in the 72nd minute. Jithin also impressed with darting runs, but India could not fashion a decisive opening.

Iran responded by deploying seasoned campaigners Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Taremi, whose presence immediately tilted the momentum. With India pushing numbers forward, the Iranians struck late. Jahanbakhsh’s effort was saved, but Alipour capitalised on the rebound to double the lead. Deep into stoppage time, Taremi latched onto Jahanbakhsh’s through ball to hammer in the third.

Jeakson Singh came close to a consolation for India with a dipping strike in injury time, but the effort skimmed just over the bar.

For all their resilience and structured defending, India were undone by Iran’s superior depth and experience in the final third. The defeat leaves the Blue Tigers still searching for their first points in the competition, while Iran reinforced their status as favourites to retain the title.

Line-up (India): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK, C); Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Nikhil Prabhu; Suresh Singh Wangjam (Jeakson Singh Thounaojam 54’), Vikram Partap Singh (Manvir Singh Jr. 68’), Irfan Yadwad (Mahesh Naorem 68’), Muhammed Uvais, Danish Farooq (Chinglensana Singh Konsham 54’, Jithin MS 68’), Ashique Kuruniyan (Lallianzuala Chhangte 83’).