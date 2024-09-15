ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters Host Punjab FC at Kochi Fortress

Kerala Blasters FC will kick off their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign against Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi this Sunday, with the match set to begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Both teams are entering a new era under fresh leadership, with newly appointed head coaches aiming to steer their respective sides to success this season.
This fixture marks the third meeting between the two clubs, with each having secured one victory in their previous encounters. Kerala Blasters, backed by their passionate fan base, are looking to extend their streak of winning opening matches for the third consecutive season.
Meanwhile, Punjab FC, who finished their debut ISL campaign last season with a commanding 4-1 victory over East Bengal FC, will be eager to carry that momentum into the new season.
A victory in this opener would also mark their first-ever back-to-back wins in ISL history, signaling a strong start to the 2024-25 season.
Kerala Blasters’ new head coach, Mikael Stahre, arrives with a wealth of experience, having guided top teams across Europe and Asia before taking the helm in India.
Speaking ahead of the match, Stahre shared his optimism about the squad's readiness.
“They are a very eager group, always ready to put in maximum effort. We have a good mixture of youth, experience, and foreign players, all with a huge drive to improve themselves and achieve something for this club," he said.
On the other hand, Punjab FC have also brought in a new head coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis, marking his first managerial stint in Asia.
The 49-year-old expressed his excitement about coaching in India, emphasizing the club’s recent progress.
“Punjab FC is moving forward every year, taking quality steps ahead. Everyone at the club, including our director Nikolaos Topoliatis, is focused on quality over quantity. This season is a great challenge for me, and we aim to perform even better than last season, which was particularly strong in the second half,” Dilmperis noted.
With both teams ushering in new leadership and hungry for success, the stage is set for a thrilling season opener in Kochi.