ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters Host Punjab FC at Kochi Fortress

On the other hand, Punjab FC have also brought in a new head coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis, marking his first managerial stint in Asia.

The 49-year-old expressed his excitement about coaching in India, emphasizing the club’s recent progress.

“Punjab FC is moving forward every year, taking quality steps ahead. Everyone at the club, including our director Nikolaos Topoliatis, is focused on quality over quantity. This season is a great challenge for me, and we aim to perform even better than last season, which was particularly strong in the second half,” Dilmperis noted.