ISL: Chennaiyin FC Succumbs to 2-0 Defeat Against East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC suffered a 2-0 loss to East Bengal FC in their Indian Super League 2024-25 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Despite a dominant start and numerous opportunities, the Marina Machans were undone by a resilient East Bengal side that struck twice in the second half.

Back in front of their home fans after nearly a month, Chennaiyin began with energy and intent. Head coach Owen Coyle opted for a midfield combination of Connor Shields and Lalrinliana Hnamte, while Lukas Brambilla took a more advanced role. The attacking line saw Daniel Chima Chukwu replace Wilmar Jordan Gil, supported by Farukh Choudhary and Irfan Yadwad.

The hosts created early pressure, with Shields delivering a dangerous cross that resulted in a corner. From the set-piece, defender PC Laldinpuia directed a header on target, forcing East Bengal’s goalkeeper into action.

Chennaiyin maintained their momentum throughout the first half, with Chima Chukwu proving a constant threat. The Nigerian striker forced a save at the half-hour mark and was denied a clear scoring opportunity soon after, as an apparent foul by Anwar Ali went uncalled by the referee.

Despite Chennaiyin's attacking dominance, it was East Bengal who broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. Vishnu PV capitalized on a defensive lapse, slotting home from close range to give the visitors the lead.

In response, Coyle made a series of attacking substitutions, bringing on Vincy Barretto, Jordan Gil, and Gurkirat Singh to bolster Chennaiyin’s forward line. However, their efforts to find an equalizer were in vain. East Bengal secured the victory in the 85th minute with a spectacular long-range strike from Jeakson Singh, dashing Chennaiyin’s hopes of a comeback.

The defeat leaves Chennaiyin FC eager to bounce back in their next home game against Hyderabad FC on Wednesday, December 11. Fans will be hoping the Marina Machans can turn their fortunes around and deliver a win.