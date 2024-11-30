ISL: Mumbai City FC to Face Hyderabad FC at Mumbai Football Arena

Mumbai City FC will host Hyderabad FC in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena this Saturday. Both teams come into the fixture looking to bounce back from recent defeats and find their rhythm in the ongoing season.
Mumbai City FC are still reeling from a heavy 0-3 loss to Punjab FC earlier this week. With 10 points from eight matches, consisting of two wins and four draws, the Islanders find themselves in 10th place on the ISL standings. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC also suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat to Odisha FC in their last outing. With seven points from their first eight games, the defending champions are placed 11th on the table. Both sides have shown glimpses of their potential but need a string of positive results to turn their seasons around.
Mumbai City FC have an encouraging track record against Hyderabad FC, remaining unbeaten in their last four encounters. The Islanders have won once and drawn three times in their last meetings. Their most recent victory was a dominant 3-0 win over Hyderabad on April 1, 2024. A win on Saturday would give Mumbai their second consecutive triumph over Hyderabad, a feat they’ll be eager to achieve.
Mumbai City have also been solid defensively in the closing stages of matches this season. They have conceded just one goal in the final 15 minutes of a game, the joint lowest in the league alongside Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Bengaluru FC. This resilience in the latter stages of games will be crucial as they aim to secure all three points.
Hyderabad FC have been impressive on the road, winning both of their previous away fixtures. Their last streak of consecutive away wins was between December 2022 and January 2023, a run of four matches. However, that sequence was ended by Mumbai City with a 1-1 draw in February 2023. The visitors will be keen to extend their winning streak away from home but will need to be cautious of Mumbai’s attacking prowess.
Defensively, Hyderabad FC has struggled this season, conceding 16 goals in their first eight matches — their worst start in terms of goals conceded since the 2019-20 season. They will need to tighten up their defense, especially against a Mumbai side eager to bounce back from their recent defeat.
In 10 previous meetings between the two sides, Mumbai City FC have won three times, while Hyderabad FC have claimed two victories. Five matches have ended in draws. The Islanders have scored 15 goals in these encounters, while Hyderabad FC have netted 12.
Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky acknowledged that Hyderabad FC have become a better team this season and hence the Islanders will have to change the way they approach this match. “We have to prove that we can do better. We know that Hyderabad FC are more dangerous and a different team from last season. They can beat everyone. It’s about us, how we approach the game needs to be different,” Kratky stated.
Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto, while admitting the challenges of facing Mumbai City FC away from home, expressed confidence that his side could bounce back from their heavy defeat. “Mumbai City FC are always a strong team, especially when they play at home. I think our last loss was a one-off result. It happens in football. But, how we react is more important. We have been trying to work on improving our approach to this game,” Singto said.
Tiri, Mumbai City’s standout defender, has been instrumental this season with an average of 7.8 successful long passes per game, the second-highest among outfield players. His ability to play out from the back will be crucial in helping Mumbai dictate the tempo of the game.
Hyderabad FC’s Ramhlunchhunga has made 15 shot attempts this season, the most by an Indian player and the second-most overall among players yet to score. He will be looking to break his goal-scoring duck and provide a spark for Hyderabad’s attack.
Mehtab Singh, who accumulated 99 touches in Mumbai’s previous outing against Punjab FC, will also play a key role. His ability to control possession and his distribution will be crucial in central areas, with his 71.6 touches per game being the second-highest in the league.
Hyderabad’s Cy Goddard has completed 64.3% of his dribbles, the highest success rate among players who have attempted at least 10 dribbles. His dribbling ability and creativity will be key to breaking down Mumbai’s defense.
This matchup between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to bounce back from their recent setbacks.
Mumbai will rely on their unbeaten record against Hyderabad, while the visitors will aim to build on their away form. With both teams possessing individual brilliance and a point to prove, this clash is set to be a thrilling affair in the ISL.