ISL: Ex-NEUFC Star Ogbeche Fires Hyderabad To Win Over Goa

Bartholomew Ogbeche produced a vintage performance as Hyderabad FC went back to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table once again after beating FC Goa 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Goa, on Thursday.

Ogbeche, who had previously scored only three goals in the season coming into the game, put Hyderabad FC in front on two occasions before sealing the result at the end.

Both teams got off to a slow start in this fixture. Neither had created any big chances in the first 15 minutes, but Hyderabad FC have never needed to be in control of the game to score goals, and they showed that once again. Halicharan Narzary picked out Ogbeche from the left flank, and the Nigerian striker placed his header to perfection to give Hyderabad FC the lead in the 20th minute as read in a statement released by the ISL website.

FC Goa got their first real chance in the 28th minute. Edu Bedia played an outstanding pass from deep in midfield, but Noah Sadaoui couldn't find the right contact. The half-chance led to a period where FC Goa made inroads into the final third more often but could not turn that into big chances. Hyderabad FC were happy to sit back, get into a compact shape, and wait for the half-time whistle. The half ended with Hyderabad FC leading 1-0.

In the 54th minute, Sadaoui and Iker Guarrotxena combined to test Hyderabad FC's goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, who made a great save to deny Guarrotxena's volley after picking up a pass from the left. Moments later, FC Goa came up with a similar move but found success. Sadaoui held up the ball on the left before floating it for a rushing Redeem Tlang to power the ball into the back of the net and level the score.