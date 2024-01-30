Jadeja, Rahul Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Sarfaraz Khan Gets Maiden Call-Up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared on Monday that injuries have ruled out Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul from participating in the second Test match against England. The second Test match is set to start on February 02 in Vizag.
India suffered a 28-run defeat in the first Test match in Hyderabad on Sunday.
In a release, the BCCI stated, "Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo."
The Men's Selection Committee included Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar in India's squad. This marks Sarfaraz's first call to the Test squad.
Saransh Jain has been selected as a substitute for Washington Sundar in the India A team for the upcoming third and final multi-day game against England Lions, beginning on February 1, 2024, in Ahmedabad.
Avesh Khan will keep accompanying his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh, and will join the Test squad if necessary.
Team India fell short of winning a match which was all but sealed. A spirited fightback from the English led by Ollie Pope, steered the game out of their grasp. On a tricky wicket, the English bowlers removed the Indian spine meaning there was too much for the tailenders to deal with, which they ultimately failed to cope with.
Updated Indian squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.