Jaiswal-Gill Pair Records Joint-Highest Opening Stand For India In T20s

West Indies were down to 57 for the loss of four wickets in 6.5 overs following Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav's spells. Shai Hope scored 45 runs in 29 deliveries including three boundaries and two sixes, while Shimron Hetmyer scored 61 off 39 balls to take West Indies past the 100-run mark. His innings included three fours and four sixes. Alongside Odean Smith, he took West Indies to 178 for the loss of eight wickets at the end of their 20 overs.