Jammu and Kashmir Script History With Maiden Ranji Trophy Win

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history on Saturday by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title, defeating eight-time champions Karnataka in the final at the KSCA Stadium in Hubli. The summit clash ended in a draw, but J&K’s massive 291-run first-innings lead proved decisive, sealing their first crown in India’s premier domestic cricket tournament.

Resuming their second innings strongly, J&K extended their overall advantage to 633 runs, finishing at 342/4. Opener Qamran Iqbal remained unbeaten on 160, while Sahil Lotra struck his maiden century, scoring 101 not out to shut Karnataka out of the contest.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐔 & 𝐊𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐌𝐈𝐑! 🏆



An outpouring of pure, unadulterated emotion as J&K conquer the summit to claim their first-ever Ranji Trophy crown



How J&K Sealed Final

The foundation of the title win was laid with a commanding first-innings performance that handed J&K a 291-run cushion. Karnataka, despite their experience and pedigree, failed to claw back into the game.

On the final day, after J&K resumed at 186/4, Karnataka could not claim a single wicket. The inability to break partnerships underscored the visitors’ dominance and tactical control throughout the match.

Even Mayank Agarwal’s fighting 160 for Karnataka could not tilt the balance. J&K’s bowlers and batters consistently applied pressure, ensuring the favourites never seized momentum.

Star Performers Power Historic Campaign

The triumph was shaped by collective brilliance across a 10-match season. Skipper Paras Dogra crossed the landmark of 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs, anchoring the batting unit with experience.

Yawer Hassan, Abdul Samad and Kanhaiya Wadhawan chipped in with crucial half-centuries at key moments. Pace spearhead Auqib Nabi emerged as a match-winner yet again, registering his seventh five-wicket haul of the season and playing a decisive role in both the semifinal and final.

The semifinal against Bengal in Kalyani proved a turning point. After conceding a first-innings lead, J&K roared back as Nabi dismantled Bengal for just 88 in the second innings. Shubham Pundir’s century helped set up a formidable 584-run total, carrying momentum into the final.

Champions Decades After Debut

Jammu and Kashmir made their Ranji Trophy debut 67 years ago. They had previously reached the quarterfinals in the 2013-14, 2019-20 and 2024-25 seasons but fell short under pressure.

This time, the team approached the final with composure and clarity. Their blend of patience, discipline and tactical awareness neutralised Karnataka’s legacy advantage.

The defining moment came at 2:10 pm, when both captains shook hands, confirming the draw and triggering celebrations in the J&K camp. For a side that waited decades to lift the trophy, the victory marked not just a sporting milestone but a statement of belief and resilience.

Beyond the boundary ropes, the triumph signals a transformative moment for cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. It stands as proof that structure, teamwork and strategic execution can overcome history and hierarchy, cementing a legacy that will inspire future generations in the region.