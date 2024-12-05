Jasprit Bumrah, Rauf, Jansen Nominated for ICC Player of the Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Pakistan's Haris Rauf, India's Jasprit Bumrah, and South Africa's Marco Jansen as nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for November 2024. These exceptional pacers, each pivotal to their teams' successes, delivered standout performances across formats, earning recognition from cricket's governing body.

Advertisment

Haris Rauf: Leading Pakistan to Historic Triumphs

Pakistan's star pacer Haris Rauf played a crucial role in his team's historic 2-1 ODI series win against Australia—their first victory on Australian soil in 22 years. Rauf began the series with a fiery three-wicket haul in Melbourne before delivering a match-winning five-wicket spell in the second ODI. He capped off the series with two more scalps, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets at an economy of just five.

Continuing his form, Rauf claimed five wickets in the subsequent T20I series against Australia, including an impressive four-fer in the second game. He ended November with three additional ODI wickets against Zimbabwe, taking his tally to 18 dismissals across formats for the month.

Jasprit Bumrah: Spearheading India's Test Victory

India's stand-in captain for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah, reaffirmed his status as one of cricket's greats. In a commanding performance in Perth, Bumrah claimed 5/30 and 3/42, propelling India to a 295-run win.

His lethal opening spell dismantled Australia's top order, restricting them to 104 in response to India's 150. Bumrah struck early in the fourth innings, adding three more scalps to secure a dominant win. His stellar eight-wicket haul at an average of just nine earned him the Player of the Match award and cemented his reputation as a match-winner.

Marco Jansen: The All-Rounder Extraordinaire

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen impressed across all formats in November. In the T20I series against India, he showcased his batting prowess with a scintillating 17-ball 54 in the third match and an unbeaten 29 in the fourth, despite South Africa losing the series 3-1.

Jansen’s standout performance came in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Durban, where he delivered career-best match figures of 11/86. His devastating seven-wicket haul in the first innings bowled Sri Lanka out for just 42—the second-lowest Test total in the 21st century. He followed up with four more wickets in the second innings, securing a commanding 233-run victory for South Africa.

These nominations highlight the players' impact on their teams' triumphs and their contributions to international cricket. With Rauf's historic feats, Bumrah's Test dominance, and Jansen's all-round brilliance, the November Player of the Month award promises to be a hotly contested honor.