Jayanta Mallabaruah Elected Assam Athletics Association President

A healthy mindset regarding sports has to be built and that will help in unearthing talented athletes, in terms of which Assam has a lot of work to do, opined Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday after being elected as the president of Assam Athletics Association.
“I am honor-bound to carry out my responsibility with help from all of you so that I can carry out my duties,” he said.
The Assam Athletics Association convened for its Annual General Meeting at the Sarusajai Sporting Complex in Guwahati on Saturday during which the official handover of responsibilities from the outgoing board to the newly elected members took place.
During the meeting, MLA from Assam’s Nalbari and cabinet minister for public health engineering, skill development employment and entrepreneurship and tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah was elected as the new president.
He thanked the well-wishers and all those involved in the association for their support and blessings on the journey leading to his election as the new president of Assam Athletics Association. He also expressed his happiness at being trusted with the massive responsibility saying that in the coming days, he will work hard to turn things around for the association.
It may be mentioned that Jayanta Mallabaruah won the elections unopposed. Even though there were two other candidates had announced their candidature for the position, in the end, it was mutually decided with the consent of everyone involved that the position will be taken over by Jayanta Mallabaruah.
On the other hand, Jayanta Basumotary won the position of Senior Vice President uncontested, while Ashok Kumar Bharali, Karunadhar Dutta and Manab Deka were elected as the Vice Presidents. Gitartha Goswami won the position of General Secretary with four votes, Nipon Das was elected as the Senior Joint Secretary with four votes and Abdur Rahim Zibran and Samuel Daimari were elected to the position of Joint Secretary. Ritu Baran Sarmah won the post of Treasurer with Anjan Goswami, Babul Khan, Dhrubajyoti Kalita, Nimendra Brahma and Sudip Kumar Das elected as executive members.
The meeting was attended by the office bearers of 35 district sports associations, district representatives and several others.
Taking to X, Jayanta Mallabaruah wrote, "With immense gratitude and joy, I graciously accept the triumph in the Assam Athletic Association President election. My sincere gratitude to everyone who showed faith in me. The road ahead is full of prospects and possibilities, and I'm eagerly anticipating the start of this extraordinary voyage."
"I'm also glad to preside over the Annual General Meeting of AAA, today. During the event, the outgoing committee passed the responsibilities to the new one. I'm looking forward to collaborate with our committed team, aiming to foster sports development and uplift athletes," he added.