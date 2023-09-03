Jude Bellingham Matches Record Held By Cristiano Ronaldo For 15 Years

Real Madrid's latest Galactico, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has hit the ground running since his mega-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer, has now matched a long-standing Cristiano Ronaldo record with his last-minute winner against Getafe.
His instincts and reaction allowed him to make the most of an opportunity to fire Los Blancos ahead in the dying embers of the game and keep the winning streak in the new La Liga season intact.
With the goal, Bellingham has now scored five goals in his first four La Liga matches, a feat that has only ever been achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo following his switch from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009.
Jude Bellingham has scored a goal each against Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo, Getafe and a brace away at Almeria.Ronaldo had, around 15 years ago, scored against Villareal, Espanol, Deportivo la Coruna and two goals against Xerez.
Real Madrid coal Carlo Ancelotti mentioned during the post-match press conference that he was not surprised to see the performances from the young Englishman in Spain since his arrival.
He was quoted by the club's official website as saying, "I'm not surprised by Bellingham's quality. What surprises me is that he has scored so many goals in the first few games. It's quite surprising for everybody and for him. He's a professional and he's very serious. The professionalism of the squad is at a high level and he has the example there. He's adapted very well and has gone on holiday with the rest of the young players. I think it's all good."
"He can get to 15 goals because he did it with Dortmund. He excels without the ball and doesn't give it away. He often gets into the box and breaks lines. He's in almost constant attacking movement and that's why he has scored all those goals," Ancelotti added.
Bellingham will be eager to continue his excellent club form in national colours as the Three Lions take on Ukraine and Scotland on Saturday and Wednesday respectively.