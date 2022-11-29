Juventus FC's President, Entire Board Of Directors Resign In Sudden Move

The entire board of Juventus, chaired by Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday.

The collective resignation comes after prosecutors and the Italian market regulator Consob investigated Juventus' financial statements in recent months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation. The club has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

As per Skysports, Juventus reported a £220 million annual loss last season, a record in the club's history.

"The Board of Directors, considering the focus and relevance of the pending legal and technical-accounting issues, have deemed it in the best interest to recommend that Juventus adopt a new Board of Directors to deal with these issues," a Juventus statement read.

Along with Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved has resigned, as has chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene, but Juventus has asked the latter to stay in his position until the next board of directors is formed.

Laurence Debroux, Massimo Della Ragione, Katryn Fink, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, Giorgio Tacchia, and Suzanne Keywood have also resigned from the board.