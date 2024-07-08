Jyothi Yarraji Becomes 1st Indian to Qualify for Women’s 100m Hurdles at Olympics

Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, "We are overjoyed and immensely proud of our Reliance Foundation athlete, Jyothi Yarraji, for becoming the first Indian to qualify for the women's 100m hurdles at the Olympics. Jyothi’s journey, her dedication, and this incredible achievement are a testament to the power of dreams and relentless hard work. She embodies the spirit, talent, and resilience of the youth of India.”

“At Reliance Foundation, we remain committed to supporting Jyothi and all our young athletes in every way we can. We wish Jyothi and the entire Indian contingent the very best for the Paris Games! May they keep the tricolor soaring high, as they represent the dreams, hopes, and prayers of 1.4 billion Indians on the global stage,” Mrs Ambani added.