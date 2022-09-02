Kalyan Chaubey Elected AIFF President, Defeats Bhaichung Bhutia

Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has been elected as the new president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

Chaubey won the elections by a margin of 33-1 by defeating former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

Out of the 36 state associations in India, 34 were allowed to vote in the elections, barring Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

With his triumph, Chaubey becomes the first footballer-turned-president in the 85 years of AIFF's existence.

On the other hand, for the vice-president post, president of Karnataka State Football Association, Nalapad Ahmed Haris defeated Rajasthan Football Association president Manvendra Singh.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Kipa Ajay defeated Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer’s post.

Bhaichung’s name was proposed by Gopalakrishna Kosaraju and seconded by Dileep Singh Shekhawat. Chaubey’s name, on the other hand, was proposed by Mulrajsinh Chudasama, the General Secretary of Gujarat Football Association and seconded by Kipa Ajay.