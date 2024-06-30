'King' Kohli Announces Retirement from T20 Internationals, Says "It Was Now or Never"

In a thrilling finale at the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli played a match-winning innings of 76 off 59 balls, leading India to victory over South Africa and securing the coveted title. Following this triumphant performance, Kohli announced his retirement from T20 internationals, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in his illustrious career.
"This was my last T20 World Cup and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve," Kohli said, expressing his satisfaction with the win. "This was an amazing game. I was telling Rohit [Sharma] today when we went out to bat, 'One day you feel like you can't get a run, then you come out and things happen.' I'm just really grateful I was able to get the job done for the team on the day that it mattered the most."
Kohli's decision to step down from T20 internationals was not entirely unexpected, as he mentioned it had been an "open secret." He emphasized his desire to provide opportunities for the next generation of talent to shape the future of Indian cricket.
"It was a now or never situation. This is my last T20 game playing for India, it's the last World Cup I was going to play, so I wanted to make the most of it," Kohli stated.
Kohli's departure from the T20 format leaves a significant legacy and sets the stage for emerging players to take center stage. His final performance, marked by determination and skill, ensured that he leaves the international T20 arena on a high note, with India's World Cup triumph as a fitting testament to his contributions to the game.