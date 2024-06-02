KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Ties The Knot With Shruti Raghunathan

Iyer's stellar performance in IPL 2024 further cemented his status as a cricket sensation. He showcased his batting prowess, amassing 370 runs in 14 matches at a formidable strike rate of 158.80, including four impressive half-centuries. His standout innings in the final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad not only secured victory for KKR but also saw him steering the team to their third IPL title.