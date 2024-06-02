KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Ties The Knot With Shruti Raghunathan

Amid the T20 World Cup fervor, Indian cricket enthusiasts were delighted by the news of all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer's marriage. The Kolkata Knight Riders' standout player tied the knot with Shruti Raghunathan, culminating in a journey that began with their engagement in November 2023. Their wedding ceremony, graced by family and friends, has captured hearts worldwide, with their photos spreading across social media platforms.
Iyer's stellar performance in IPL 2024 further cemented his status as a cricket sensation. He showcased his batting prowess, amassing 370 runs in 14 matches at a formidable strike rate of 158.80, including four impressive half-centuries. His standout innings in the final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad not only secured victory for KKR but also saw him steering the team to their third IPL title.
In the final showdown, KKR's bowling unit displayed remarkable precision, restricting Sunrisers to a mere 113 runs, the lowest-ever summit clash score in the tournament's history. Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs then effortlessly guided KKR to victory in just 10.3 overs.
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, elated by the team's triumph, expressed his joy, highlighting the flawless performance throughout the season.