Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Sports

KKR Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Full Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a three-time IPL champion, made strategic moves during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

author-image
Hasid Khan
New Update
KKR Team 2025 Players List, Price

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a three-time IPL champion, made strategic moves during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. With a budget-conscious approach and focus on bolstering key areas, KKR made several headline-worthy purchases, including all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping ₹23.75 crore and South African pacer Anrich Nortje for ₹6.50 crore. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of KKR's squad for IPL 2025.

Advertisment

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name

Role

Country

Price (INR)

Rinku Singh

Batter

India

13 crore

Varun Chakaravarthy

Right-arm Spinner

India

12 crore

Sunil Narine

Bowling All-rounder

West Indies

12 crore

Andre Russell

Batting All-rounder

West Indies

12 crore

Harshit Rana

Fast Bowler

India

4 crore

Ramandeep Singh

All-rounder

India

4 crore

Venkatesh Iyer

Batting All-rounder

India

23.75 crore

Quinton de Kock

Wicketkeeper Batter

South Africa

3.60 crore

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicketkeeper Batter

Afghanistan

2 crore

Anrich Nortje

Fast Bowler

South Africa

6.50 crore

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Top-order Batter

India

3 crore

Vaibhav Arora

Fast Bowler

India

1.80 crore

Mayank Markande

Leg-spinner

India

30 lakhs

Rovman Powell

Middle-order Batter

West Indies

1.50 crore

Manish Pandey

Top-order Batter

India

75 lakhs

Spencer Johnson

Fast Bowler

Australia

2.80 crore

Luvnith Sisodia

Wicketkeeper Batter

India

30 lakhs

Ajinkya Rahane

Batter

India

1.50 crore

Anukul Roy

All-rounder

India

40 lakhs

Moeen Ali

All-rounder

England

2 crore

Umran Malik

Fast Bowler

India

75 lakhs

KKR Purse and Team Composition

Details

Status

Purse Remaining

₹0.05 crore

RTM Cards Left

0

Player Slots Remaining

4

Overseas Player Slots

0

KKR Retained Players List for 2025

The following players were retained to form the backbone of KKR's squad:

Player Name

Price (₹)

Rinku Singh

₹13 crore

Varun Chakaravarthy

₹12 crore

Sunil Narine

₹12 crore

Andre Russell

₹12 crore

Harshit Rana

₹4 crore

Ramandeep Singh

₹4 crore

KKR Released Players List for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders made notable changes to their squad by releasing several players to re-strategize for the 2025 season. The full list of released players is as follows:

  • Shreyas Iyer

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  • Nitish Rana

  • Sherfane Rutherford

  • Phil Salt

  • KS Bharat

  • Manish Pandey

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi

  • Anukul Roy

  • Venkatesh Iyer

  • Suyash Sharma

  • Allah Ghazanfar

  • Dushmantha Chameera

  • Sakib Hussain

  • Vaibhav Arora

  • Mitchell Starc

  • Chetan Sakariya

Key Updates for KKR in IPL 2025

  • Top Auction Pick: Venkatesh Iyer emerged as the costliest buy for KKR, fetching ₹23.75 crore, making him a cornerstone of their strategy.

  • Bowling Reinforcements: The addition of South African pacer Anrich Nortje and Indian speedster Umran Malik strengthens their pace attack.

  • Core Strength Retained: The duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine continues to be KKR's backbone.

  • Experienced Names: The squad also includes seasoned players like Quinton de Kock and Ajinkya Rahane to guide young talents.

Conclusion

Kolkata Knight Riders have built a strong squad for IPL 2025, blending explosive power hitters, experienced campaigners, and fiery pacers. With Venkatesh Iyer and Anrich Nortje as marquee additions, the franchise has addressed key gaps while retaining its core strength. Nitish Rana's departure was unexpected, but the team seems focused on rebalancing its strategy under new leadership. As the tournament unfolds, KKR will be a formidable contender for their third IPL title.

FAQs

Q1: Who is KKR's most expensive buy in IPL 2025?
A1: Venkatesh Iyer, purchased for ₹23.75 crore, is KKR's costliest buy this season.

Q2: How many players were retained by KKR?
A2: KKR retained six players, including Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell.

Q3: How many slots are left for KKR in IPL 2025?
A3: KKR has four slots remaining, with no overseas slots left.

Q4: Who are KKR's key new additions for IPL 2025?
A4: Notable new additions include Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, and Rovman Powell.

Q5: Where can I watch KKR matches in IPL 2025?
A5: KKR matches will be available on Star Sports Network and JioCinema for digital streaming.