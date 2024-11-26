KKR Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Full Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a three-time IPL champion, made strategic moves during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. With a budget-conscious approach and focus on bolstering key areas, KKR made several headline-worthy purchases, including all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping ₹23.75 crore and South African pacer Anrich Nortje for ₹6.50 crore. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of KKR's squad for IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name Role Country Price (INR) Rinku Singh Batter India 13 crore Varun Chakaravarthy Right-arm Spinner India 12 crore Sunil Narine Bowling All-rounder West Indies 12 crore Andre Russell Batting All-rounder West Indies 12 crore Harshit Rana Fast Bowler India 4 crore Ramandeep Singh All-rounder India 4 crore Venkatesh Iyer Batting All-rounder India 23.75 crore Quinton de Kock Wicketkeeper Batter South Africa 3.60 crore Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Batter Afghanistan 2 crore Anrich Nortje Fast Bowler South Africa 6.50 crore Angkrish Raghuvanshi Top-order Batter India 3 crore Vaibhav Arora Fast Bowler India 1.80 crore Mayank Markande Leg-spinner India 30 lakhs Rovman Powell Middle-order Batter West Indies 1.50 crore Manish Pandey Top-order Batter India 75 lakhs Spencer Johnson Fast Bowler Australia 2.80 crore Luvnith Sisodia Wicketkeeper Batter India 30 lakhs Ajinkya Rahane Batter India 1.50 crore Anukul Roy All-rounder India 40 lakhs Moeen Ali All-rounder England 2 crore Umran Malik Fast Bowler India 75 lakhs

KKR Purse and Team Composition

Details Status Purse Remaining ₹0.05 crore RTM Cards Left 0 Player Slots Remaining 4 Overseas Player Slots 0

KKR Retained Players List for 2025

The following players were retained to form the backbone of KKR's squad:

Player Name Price (₹) Rinku Singh ₹13 crore Varun Chakaravarthy ₹12 crore Sunil Narine ₹12 crore Andre Russell ₹12 crore Harshit Rana ₹4 crore Ramandeep Singh ₹4 crore

KKR Released Players List for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders made notable changes to their squad by releasing several players to re-strategize for the 2025 season. The full list of released players is as follows:

Shreyas Iyer

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Nitish Rana

Sherfane Rutherford

Phil Salt

KS Bharat

Manish Pandey

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Anukul Roy

Venkatesh Iyer

Suyash Sharma

Allah Ghazanfar

Dushmantha Chameera

Sakib Hussain

Vaibhav Arora

Mitchell Starc

Chetan Sakariya

Key Updates for KKR in IPL 2025

Top Auction Pick: Venkatesh Iyer emerged as the costliest buy for KKR, fetching ₹23.75 crore, making him a cornerstone of their strategy.

Bowling Reinforcements: The addition of South African pacer Anrich Nortje and Indian speedster Umran Malik strengthens their pace attack.

Core Strength Retained: The duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine continues to be KKR's backbone.

Experienced Names: The squad also includes seasoned players like Quinton de Kock and Ajinkya Rahane to guide young talents.

Conclusion

Kolkata Knight Riders have built a strong squad for IPL 2025, blending explosive power hitters, experienced campaigners, and fiery pacers. With Venkatesh Iyer and Anrich Nortje as marquee additions, the franchise has addressed key gaps while retaining its core strength. Nitish Rana's departure was unexpected, but the team seems focused on rebalancing its strategy under new leadership. As the tournament unfolds, KKR will be a formidable contender for their third IPL title.

FAQs

Q1: Who is KKR's most expensive buy in IPL 2025?

A1: Venkatesh Iyer, purchased for ₹23.75 crore, is KKR's costliest buy this season.

Q2: How many players were retained by KKR?

A2: KKR retained six players, including Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell.

Q3: How many slots are left for KKR in IPL 2025?

A3: KKR has four slots remaining, with no overseas slots left.

Q4: Who are KKR's key new additions for IPL 2025?

A4: Notable new additions include Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, and Rovman Powell.

Q5: Where can I watch KKR matches in IPL 2025?

A5: KKR matches will be available on Star Sports Network and JioCinema for digital streaming.