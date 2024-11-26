KKR Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Full Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a three-time IPL champion, made strategic moves during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. With a budget-conscious approach and focus on bolstering key areas, KKR made several headline-worthy purchases, including all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping ₹23.75 crore and South African pacer Anrich Nortje for ₹6.50 crore. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of KKR's squad for IPL 2025.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Country
|
Price (INR)
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
India
|
13 crore
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Right-arm Spinner
|
India
|
12 crore
|
Sunil Narine
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
West Indies
|
12 crore
|
Andre Russell
|
Batting All-rounder
|
West Indies
|
12 crore
|
Harshit Rana
|
Fast Bowler
|
India
|
4 crore
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
4 crore
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
Batting All-rounder
|
India
|
23.75 crore
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
South Africa
|
3.60 crore
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
Afghanistan
|
2 crore
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Fast Bowler
|
South Africa
|
6.50 crore
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Top-order Batter
|
India
|
3 crore
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Fast Bowler
|
India
|
1.80 crore
|
Mayank Markande
|
Leg-spinner
|
India
|
30 lakhs
|
Rovman Powell
|
Middle-order Batter
|
West Indies
|
1.50 crore
|
Manish Pandey
|
Top-order Batter
|
India
|
75 lakhs
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Fast Bowler
|
Australia
|
2.80 crore
|
Luvnith Sisodia
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
India
|
30 lakhs
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter
|
India
|
1.50 crore
|
Anukul Roy
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
40 lakhs
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
England
|
2 crore
|
Umran Malik
|
Fast Bowler
|
India
|
75 lakhs
KKR Purse and Team Composition
|
Details
|
Status
|
Purse Remaining
|
₹0.05 crore
|
RTM Cards Left
|
0
|
Player Slots Remaining
|
4
|
Overseas Player Slots
|
0
KKR Retained Players List for 2025
The following players were retained to form the backbone of KKR's squad:
|
Player Name
|
Price (₹)
|
Rinku Singh
|
₹13 crore
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
₹12 crore
|
Sunil Narine
|
₹12 crore
|
Andre Russell
|
₹12 crore
|
Harshit Rana
|
₹4 crore
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
₹4 crore
KKR Released Players List for IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders made notable changes to their squad by releasing several players to re-strategize for the 2025 season. The full list of released players is as follows:
-
Shreyas Iyer
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
-
Nitish Rana
-
Sherfane Rutherford
-
Phil Salt
-
KS Bharat
-
Manish Pandey
-
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
-
Anukul Roy
-
Venkatesh Iyer
-
Suyash Sharma
-
Allah Ghazanfar
-
Dushmantha Chameera
-
Sakib Hussain
-
Vaibhav Arora
-
Mitchell Starc
-
Chetan Sakariya
Key Updates for KKR in IPL 2025
-
Top Auction Pick: Venkatesh Iyer emerged as the costliest buy for KKR, fetching ₹23.75 crore, making him a cornerstone of their strategy.
-
Bowling Reinforcements: The addition of South African pacer Anrich Nortje and Indian speedster Umran Malik strengthens their pace attack.
-
Core Strength Retained: The duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine continues to be KKR's backbone.
-
Experienced Names: The squad also includes seasoned players like Quinton de Kock and Ajinkya Rahane to guide young talents.
Conclusion
Kolkata Knight Riders have built a strong squad for IPL 2025, blending explosive power hitters, experienced campaigners, and fiery pacers. With Venkatesh Iyer and Anrich Nortje as marquee additions, the franchise has addressed key gaps while retaining its core strength. Nitish Rana's departure was unexpected, but the team seems focused on rebalancing its strategy under new leadership. As the tournament unfolds, KKR will be a formidable contender for their third IPL title.
FAQs
Q1: Who is KKR's most expensive buy in IPL 2025?
A1: Venkatesh Iyer, purchased for ₹23.75 crore, is KKR's costliest buy this season.
Q2: How many players were retained by KKR?
A2: KKR retained six players, including Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell.
Q3: How many slots are left for KKR in IPL 2025?
A3: KKR has four slots remaining, with no overseas slots left.
Q4: Who are KKR's key new additions for IPL 2025?
A4: Notable new additions include Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, and Rovman Powell.
Q5: Where can I watch KKR matches in IPL 2025?
A5: KKR matches will be available on Star Sports Network and JioCinema for digital streaming.