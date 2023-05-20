KKR vs LSG IPL 2023: Match 68, Match details, Pitch Report, and more

KKR vs LSG: Pitch Report

In the ongoing season, Eden Gardens has hosted six matches, with an equal distribution of victories for teams batting first and teams chasing. Three matches saw the team batting first emerge victorious, while in the other three, the team chasing managed to secure the win. The pitch at this renowned venue has proven to be a haven for batsmen, witnessing high-scoring encounters. Additionally, spinners have enjoyed considerable success on this surface, highlighting the role they play in matches.

Given the recent trend and the outcomes of matches played at the Eden Gardens, it is likely that the captain who wins the toss will opt to field first. This decision is influenced by the balanced success rate between batting first and chasing and the advantage of having knowledge about the target to be chased. Moreover, the nature of the pitch, which favors batsmen and assists spinners, could further motivate the captains to choose bowling first. By doing so, they can potentially restrict the opposition's run-scoring and exploit the spin-friendly conditions while comfortably chasing down a total.

Overall, the Eden Gardens have provided an exhilarating platform for both batsmen and spinners, with teams achieving an equal number of wins while batting first and chasing. The recent pattern suggests that the captain winning the toss might be inclined to elect to bowl first, taking advantage of the pitch characteristics and the dynamics of the matches played at the venue.