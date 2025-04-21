Kohli, Rohit Retained in A+ as BCCI Rolls Out 2024-25 Contracts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the central contracts for the 2024–25 season, bringing both experience and fresh talent into the spotlight. Among the biggest developments is the return of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who were notably left out of the previous list due to disciplinary concerns. Their re-entry signals a clean slate and a renewed vote of confidence from the board.

Only four players have been retained in the elite Grade A+ category — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. Despite stepping away from the T20I format, all three senior stalwarts, Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja, continue to command the top bracket, each earning an annual retainer of Rs 7 crore. Their continued presence quells recent speculations about their possible demotion.

Shreyas Iyer has been placed in the Grade B category after a strong return to the national side. His performance was especially pivotal in India’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has been included in Grade C, riding on the back of promising outings in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

The 2024–25 list also shines a light on the future of Indian cricket, with several youngsters earning their maiden contracts. Rajat Patidar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakaravarthy are among the fresh names added to the Grade C list, receiving a retainer of Rs 1 crore each. Their inclusion highlights BCCI’s continued focus on grooming next-generation talent.

Another notable update is the promotion of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to Grade A. After a challenging injury layoff, Pant’s successful comeback has been recognised with an upgraded contract worth Rs 5 crore annually.

Full List of BCCI Central Contracts for 2024–25:

Grade A+ (₹7 crore): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A (₹5 crore): Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant

Grade B (₹3 crore): Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer

Grade C (₹1 crore): Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana