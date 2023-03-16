Legends League Cricket Live Streaming Details: Watch Legends League Cricket 2023 live in India

The third edition of the Legends League Cricket Masters began on March 10, 2023, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The Asia Lions defeated the India Maharajas by a score of 9 runs in the first game. The World Giants also won their first game against the India Maharajas to start their campaign. The Lions defeated the Giants in the third match, but the India Maharajas eventually defeated the Lions by ten wickets. The World Giants then squared off against the India Maharajas in a match that the Giants ultimately prevailed in. As the World Giants, yesterday's champions, play the Asia Lions today, cricket fans eagerly anticipate seeing their favorite legendary cricket players take the field once again.