Liverpool Names Starting XI For Premier League Opener

Liverpool returns to competitive action after a 91-day break under new manager Arne Slot, who has announced his first competitive starting XI for the Premier League opener against Ipswich.
Slot, benefiting from a fully fit squad, made his selections for the match at Portman Road, with few surprises in the lineup.
Alisson takes his place in goal, supported by a back four comprising Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, and Robertson, who was preferred over Kostas Tsimikas.
In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch occupies the No. 6 role alongside Alexis Mac Allister, with Dominik Szoboszlai positioned further forward. The attack features Mohamed Salah, making his 350th appearance for the club, joined by Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.
Slot’s strong bench includes Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, though Joe Gomez is notably absent from the squad.
Ipswich lines up with Walton in goal; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, and Greaves in defense; and Davis, Morsy, Luongo, and Burns in midfield. Chaplin, Hutchinson, and Delap complete their attacking trio.
The substitutes for Ipswich include Slicker, Johnson, Burgess, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Szmodics, Harness, and Al-Hamadi.
For Liverpool, the bench includes Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, and Nunez.
If victorious, Slot would become the first Liverpool manager since Graeme Souness in April 1991 to win his opening league game. Souness's debut victory was a 3-0 win against Norwich at Anfield.
Additionally, Salah, who has scored 211 goals in his 350 appearances for Liverpool, is poised to face Ipswich for the first time in a Reds shirt. Salah has a strong track record in opening day fixtures, scoring in six of the last seven, with the exception being last season against Chelsea.