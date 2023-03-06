Liverpool Run Riot, Put 7 Past Manchester United

Liverpool FC roared their way back in form and back into contention for a top-four finish in a belter of a performance, inflicting the joint heaviest defeat of 7-0 on arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League clash between the two giants on Sunday.

Playing at Anfield, the two sides came into the match under circumstances totally different from what the final results showed. While, Liverpool had an underwhelming season, dropping out of the two domestic cup competitions and on the back of a drubbing at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League, sitting below their opponents on the league table, Manchester United have been one of the teams of the season under new boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has transformed the fortunes of the Old Trafford club and turned some underperforming stars into match winners with United claiming their first trophy of the season in the EFL Cup against Newcastle United.

However, the final results echoed the age-old saying that form goes out of the window in derby games. Even as Liverpool posted four clean sheets on the trot in the Premier League, winning three matches and drawing the other, in somewhat of a revival of fortunes, many would have downplayed the side to falter at Anfield against a well-oiled Manchester United side.

The first half began with Liverpool dominating proceedings from the off, creating chances and dangerous situations. However, a familiar foe of not being able to convert them into goals, seemed to have struck Liverpool again as they could not work David de Gea on goal for United. On the other hand, the Red Devils had already shot several times at Alisson, albeit not in clear cut scoring situations.

It looked like the frailties in the team would come back to haunt them, even with a much better showing in the midfield for Liverpool. Everything was turned on its head when Andy Robertson played in new January arrival Cody Gakpo, who cut inside and rounded the keeper to score the first goal of the match from Liverpool’s first shot on target, right at the stroke of half-time, meaning Liverpool took the lead in at the break.