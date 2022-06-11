Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen Seals Berth at Commonwealth Games

Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen on Saturday sealed their berths in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games with dominating wins in the selection trials.

While Nikhat, the two-time Strandja Memorial gold medallist, blanked Haryana's Minakshi via a 7-0 unanimous decision, Lovlina out-classed Railways Pooja by an identical margin.

Meanwhile, Nitu (48kg) and Jasmine (60kg) are the other boxers who have qualified for the quadrennial event.

A two-time former youth world champion, Nitu eked out a 5-2 split decision win over 2019 silver medallist Manju Rani.

Jasmine, the 2021 Asian youth boxing Championship bronze medallist, out-punched 2022 world championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda in a fast-paced light-middleweight final.

Notably, the Commonwealth Games is set to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.