Lovlina Borgohain Nominated for BBC Indian Sportswoman Award

Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been nominated for the third edition of BBC Indian Sportswoman (ISWOTY) of the Year Award. The winner will be announced through voting which will remain open till February 28.

The awards ceremony will also honour a legendary sportswoman with the BBC Lifetime Achievement award, and a young female player will be named as the BBC Emerging Player of the Year.

Reacting on getting shortlisted Lovlina, who secured a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, said to BBC, "We should never think that we can't do something because we are women or girls. We women can do everything, we are all equal."

Lovlina Borgohain has also been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Assam Government. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the appointment letter to her at Janata Bhawan on January 12.

Receiving the appointment letter, Lovlina said that this will be a memorable day for her. "I am very happy on receiving such a respected post. I will try to bring laurel to the state in the future. I will try to take forward the players of Assam and Assam police in the near future," said Lovlina Borgohain.

She was also conferred the prestigious award by President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. She had won the bronze in Boxing in Women's 69 kg category.