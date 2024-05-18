LSG Ends IPL 2024 Campaign with Victory Over MI

LSG's innings were a tale of two halves, initially struggling as MI bowlers kept them in check. Devdutt Padikkal, promoted to open, was trapped leg-before by Nuwan Thushara in the first over. Marcus Stoinis got off to a decent start with 28 off 22 balls but was dismissed by Piyush Chawla, who kept things tight for MI. By the halfway mark, LSG was 69 for three, with the responsibility falling on Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul to rebuild the innings.