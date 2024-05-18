LSG Ends IPL 2024 Campaign with Victory Over MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) concluded their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on a high note, securing an 18-run win against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. MI won the toss and opted to bowl first, making notable changes, including Arjun Tendulkar replacing Jasprit Bumrah.
LSG's innings were a tale of two halves, initially struggling as MI bowlers kept them in check. Devdutt Padikkal, promoted to open, was trapped leg-before by Nuwan Thushara in the first over. Marcus Stoinis got off to a decent start with 28 off 22 balls but was dismissed by Piyush Chawla, who kept things tight for MI. By the halfway mark, LSG was 69 for three, with the responsibility falling on Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul to rebuild the innings.
Pooran, who initially faced three dot balls, exploded to reach his fifty off just 19 balls. His aggressive play included two sixes in the 13th over and 29 runs off the 15th over bowled by Tendulkar and Naman Dhir. Pooran eventually scored 75 off 29 balls before Thushara dismissed him. Rahul also contributed with a fifty off 37 balls. Despite a mid-innings slump, Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni's efforts pushed LSG to a formidable total of 214.
In response, MI's innings started well with an 88-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis. Rohit reached his fifty off 28 balls but was soon dismissed for 68 by Ravi Bishnoi. MI's innings faltered as Suryakumar Yadav and other key batters fell cheaply. Despite Naman Dhir’s valiant effort, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 28 balls, MI couldn't keep up with the required run rate, finishing 18 runs short.
LSG's bowlers delivered a team effort, with Krunal Pandya's economical spell of one for 29 and Ravi Bishnoi's two for 37 playing crucial roles in restricting MI. This comprehensive performance allowed LSG to end their IPL 2024 campaign with a satisfying win.