LSG Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad

The IPL 2025 auction was a landmark event for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), as they made bold moves to secure top-tier players and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. Held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, the auction saw LSG make history by signing Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore, the highest-ever bid in IPL history.
LSG entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic focus on adding firepower to their middle order and depth to their bowling attack. Their acquisition of marquee players such as Rishabh Pant and David Miller, along with key all-rounders and bowlers, highlights their intent to claim their first IPL title.
Key Facts About LSG in IPL 2025
-
Historic Signing: Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore (highest in IPL history).
-
Total Players Acquired: 19.
-
Retained Players: 5.
-
Purse Remaining: ₹0.10 crore.
-
Projected Captain: Rishabh Pant (likely).
LSG IPL 2025 Full Squad
|
Player Name
|
Price (₹)
|
Role
|
Rishabh Pant
|
27 crore
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
21 crore
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
11 crore
|
Spinner
|
Mayank Yadav
|
11 crore
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
4 crore
|
Bowler
|
Ayush Badoni
|
4 crore
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
7.5 crore
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
3.4 crore
|
All-Rounder
|
Aiden Markram
|
2 crore
|
All-Rounder
|
Avesh Khan
|
9.75 crore
|
Bowler
|
Abdul Samad
|
4.2 crore
|
All-Rounder
|
Aryan Juyal
|
30 lakh
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Akash Deep
|
8 crore
|
Bowler
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
2.4 crore
|
All-Rounder
|
Akash Singh
|
30 lakh
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
75 lakh
|
Bowler
|
Prince Yadav
|
30 lakh
|
All-Rounder
|
Yuvraj Chaudhary
|
30 lakh
|
All-Rounder
|
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
30 lakh
|
All-Rounder
|
Arshin Kulkarni
|
30 lakh
|
All-Rounder
|
M. Siddharth
|
75 lakh
|
Spinner
|
Digvesh Singh
|
30 lakh
|
Spinner
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
75 lakh
|
Batter
LSG Retained Players for IPL 2025 Before Auction
|
Player
|
Price (₹)
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
21 crore
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
11 crore
|
Mayank Yadav
|
11 crore
|
Mohsin Khan
|
4 crore
|
Ayush Badoni
|
4 crore
LSG Auction Summary
|
Category
|
Details
|
Purse Remaining
|
₹0.10 crore
|
Total Squad Strength
|
24 players
|
Overseas Players Slots Occupied
|
6
|
Overseas Players Slots Remaining
|
2
|
Player Slots Remaining
|
1
Auction Highlights
-
Record-Breaking Buy: Rishabh Pant became IPL's highest-ever signing, acquired by LSG for ₹27 crore.
-
Star Retention: Nicholas Pooran was retained for ₹21 crore, maintaining his place as a key wicketkeeper-batter.
-
Strengthened Bowling: Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore) and Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore) solidify the pace attack.
-
All-Round Excellence: Abdul Samad (₹4.2 crore) and Mitchell Marsh (₹3.4 crore) add depth to the all-rounder lineup.
-
Dynamic Overseas Picks: David Miller (₹7.5 crore) and Aiden Markram (₹2 crore) bring international flair to the squad.
-
Youth Investment: Emerging players like Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prince Yadav, and Arshin Kulkarni were signed for ₹30 lakh each.
-
Coaching Leadership: Under head coach Justin Langer and mentor Zaheer Khan, LSG aims to dominate IPL 2025.
LSG Probable Playing XI for IPL 2025
-
Rishabh Pant (c & wk)
-
Nicholas Pooran
-
David Miller
-
Ayush Badoni
-
Mitchell Marsh
-
Shahbaz Ahmed
-
Avesh Khan
-
Ravi Bishnoi
-
Mohsin Khan
-
Mayank Yadav
-
Akash Deep
Conclusion
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have constructed a formidable squad for IPL 2025. Their record-breaking acquisition of Rishabh Pant highlights their ambition to excel in the league. With a balanced mix of power-hitters, all-rounders, and bowlers, LSG looks ready to challenge for their maiden IPL title. The team’s leadership, bolstered by a stellar coaching staff led by Justin Langer, promises an exciting campaign ahead.