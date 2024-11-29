Subscribe

LSG Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants broke records in the IPL 2025 auction, signing Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore. Retaining stars like Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi, and adding David Miller and Avesh Khan, LSG boasts a well-rounded squad aiming for their first IPL title

Hasid Khan
The IPL 2025 auction was a landmark event for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), as they made bold moves to secure top-tier players and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. Held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, the auction saw LSG make history by signing Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore, the highest-ever bid in IPL history.

LSG entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic focus on adding firepower to their middle order and depth to their bowling attack. Their acquisition of marquee players such as Rishabh Pant and David Miller, along with key all-rounders and bowlers, highlights their intent to claim their first IPL title.

Key Facts About LSG in IPL 2025

  • Historic Signing: Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore (highest in IPL history).

  • Total Players Acquired: 19.

  • Retained Players: 5.

  • Purse Remaining: ₹0.10 crore.

  • Projected Captain: Rishabh Pant (likely).

LSG IPL 2025 Full Squad

Player Name

Price (₹)

Role

Rishabh Pant

27 crore

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Nicholas Pooran

21 crore

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Ravi Bishnoi

11 crore

Spinner

Mayank Yadav

11 crore

Bowler

Mohsin Khan

4 crore

Bowler

Ayush Badoni

4 crore

Batter

David Miller

7.5 crore

Batter

Mitchell Marsh

3.4 crore

All-Rounder

Aiden Markram

2 crore

All-Rounder

Avesh Khan

9.75 crore

Bowler

Abdul Samad

4.2 crore

All-Rounder

Aryan Juyal

30 lakh

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Akash Deep

8 crore

Bowler

Shahbaz Ahmed

2.4 crore

All-Rounder

Akash Singh

30 lakh

Bowler

Shamar Joseph

75 lakh

Bowler

Prince Yadav

30 lakh

All-Rounder

Yuvraj Chaudhary

30 lakh

All-Rounder

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

30 lakh

All-Rounder

Arshin Kulkarni

30 lakh

All-Rounder

M. Siddharth

75 lakh

Spinner

Digvesh Singh

30 lakh

Spinner

Matthew Breetzke

75 lakh

Batter

LSG Retained Players for IPL 2025 Before Auction

Player

Price (₹)

Nicholas Pooran

21 crore

Ravi Bishnoi

11 crore

Mayank Yadav

11 crore

Mohsin Khan

4 crore

Ayush Badoni

4 crore

LSG Auction Summary

Category

Details

Purse Remaining

₹0.10 crore

Total Squad Strength

24 players

Overseas Players Slots Occupied

6

Overseas Players Slots Remaining

2

Player Slots Remaining

1

Auction Highlights

  • Record-Breaking Buy: Rishabh Pant became IPL's highest-ever signing, acquired by LSG for ₹27 crore.

  • Star Retention: Nicholas Pooran was retained for ₹21 crore, maintaining his place as a key wicketkeeper-batter.

  • Strengthened Bowling: Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore) and Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore) solidify the pace attack.

  • All-Round Excellence: Abdul Samad (₹4.2 crore) and Mitchell Marsh (₹3.4 crore) add depth to the all-rounder lineup.

  • Dynamic Overseas Picks: David Miller (₹7.5 crore) and Aiden Markram (₹2 crore) bring international flair to the squad.

  • Youth Investment: Emerging players like Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prince Yadav, and Arshin Kulkarni were signed for ₹30 lakh each.

  • Coaching Leadership: Under head coach Justin Langer and mentor Zaheer Khan, LSG aims to dominate IPL 2025.

LSG Probable Playing XI for IPL 2025

  1. Rishabh Pant (c & wk)

  2. Nicholas Pooran

  3. David Miller

  4. Ayush Badoni

  5. Mitchell Marsh

  6. Shahbaz Ahmed

  7. Avesh Khan

  8. Ravi Bishnoi

  9. Mohsin Khan

  10. Mayank Yadav

  11. Akash Deep

Conclusion

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have constructed a formidable squad for IPL 2025. Their record-breaking acquisition of Rishabh Pant highlights their ambition to excel in the league. With a balanced mix of power-hitters, all-rounders, and bowlers, LSG looks ready to challenge for their maiden IPL title. The team’s leadership, bolstered by a stellar coaching staff led by Justin Langer, promises an exciting campaign ahead.

FAQ

Who is the captain of LSG in IPL 2025?
The official captain is yet to be announced, but Rishabh Pant is the leading candidate.
Who are the retained players for LSG in IPL 2025?
LSG retained Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni.
What was the most expensive signing for LSG in IPL 2025?
Rishabh Pant, acquired for ₹27 crore.
How many overseas players are in LSG’s squad?
LSG has eight overseas players in their squad.