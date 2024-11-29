LSG Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad

The IPL 2025 auction was a landmark event for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), as they made bold moves to secure top-tier players and strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. Held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, the auction saw LSG make history by signing Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore, the highest-ever bid in IPL history.

Advertisment

LSG entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic focus on adding firepower to their middle order and depth to their bowling attack. Their acquisition of marquee players such as Rishabh Pant and David Miller, along with key all-rounders and bowlers, highlights their intent to claim their first IPL title.

Key Facts About LSG in IPL 2025

Historic Signing: Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore (highest in IPL history).

Total Players Acquired: 19.

Retained Players: 5.

Purse Remaining: ₹0.10 crore.

Projected Captain: Rishabh Pant (likely).

LSG IPL 2025 Full Squad

Player Name Price (₹) Role Rishabh Pant 27 crore Wicketkeeper-Batter Nicholas Pooran 21 crore Wicketkeeper-Batter Ravi Bishnoi 11 crore Spinner Mayank Yadav 11 crore Bowler Mohsin Khan 4 crore Bowler Ayush Badoni 4 crore Batter David Miller 7.5 crore Batter Mitchell Marsh 3.4 crore All-Rounder Aiden Markram 2 crore All-Rounder Avesh Khan 9.75 crore Bowler Abdul Samad 4.2 crore All-Rounder Aryan Juyal 30 lakh Wicketkeeper-Batter Akash Deep 8 crore Bowler Shahbaz Ahmed 2.4 crore All-Rounder Akash Singh 30 lakh Bowler Shamar Joseph 75 lakh Bowler Prince Yadav 30 lakh All-Rounder Yuvraj Chaudhary 30 lakh All-Rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar 30 lakh All-Rounder Arshin Kulkarni 30 lakh All-Rounder M. Siddharth 75 lakh Spinner Digvesh Singh 30 lakh Spinner Matthew Breetzke 75 lakh Batter

LSG Retained Players for IPL 2025 Before Auction

Player Price (₹) Nicholas Pooran 21 crore Ravi Bishnoi 11 crore Mayank Yadav 11 crore Mohsin Khan 4 crore Ayush Badoni 4 crore

LSG Auction Summary

Category Details Purse Remaining ₹0.10 crore Total Squad Strength 24 players Overseas Players Slots Occupied 6 Overseas Players Slots Remaining 2 Player Slots Remaining 1

Auction Highlights

Record-Breaking Buy: Rishabh Pant became IPL's highest-ever signing, acquired by LSG for ₹27 crore.

Star Retention: Nicholas Pooran was retained for ₹21 crore, maintaining his place as a key wicketkeeper-batter.

Strengthened Bowling: Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore) and Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore) solidify the pace attack.

All-Round Excellence: Abdul Samad (₹4.2 crore) and Mitchell Marsh (₹3.4 crore) add depth to the all-rounder lineup.

Dynamic Overseas Picks: David Miller (₹7.5 crore) and Aiden Markram (₹2 crore) bring international flair to the squad.

Youth Investment: Emerging players like Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prince Yadav, and Arshin Kulkarni were signed for ₹30 lakh each.

Coaching Leadership: Under head coach Justin Langer and mentor Zaheer Khan, LSG aims to dominate IPL 2025.

LSG Probable Playing XI for IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant (c & wk) Nicholas Pooran David Miller Ayush Badoni Mitchell Marsh Shahbaz Ahmed Avesh Khan Ravi Bishnoi Mohsin Khan Mayank Yadav Akash Deep

Conclusion

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have constructed a formidable squad for IPL 2025. Their record-breaking acquisition of Rishabh Pant highlights their ambition to excel in the league. With a balanced mix of power-hitters, all-rounders, and bowlers, LSG looks ready to challenge for their maiden IPL title. The team’s leadership, bolstered by a stellar coaching staff led by Justin Langer, promises an exciting campaign ahead.