Lucknow Super Giants Secure First Victory of IPL Season with Dominant Bowling Display

However, Punjab Kings appeared to be on course for victory until the entry of Mayank Yadav, whose fiery pace unsettled the opposition's batting lineup. Clocking speeds frequently exceeding 150 kilometers per hour, Yadav's blistering spell proved instrumental as he claimed crucial breakthroughs, including the dismissals of Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, tilting the momentum decisively in favor of Lucknow Super Giants.