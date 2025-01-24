Manchester City Signs Egyptian Forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City has strengthened its attacking lineup with the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 25-year-old striker has agreed to a four and a half year contract, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029.

Advertisment

The transfer fee is reported to be £59 million (€70 million), with additional performance-based bonuses potentially raising the total to £64 million. This deal highlights Manchester City’s intent to maintain their dominance domestically and on the European stage.

Marmoush has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga, delivering consistently impressive performances since joining Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023. In 67 appearances for the German side, he recorded 37 goals and 20 assists, showcasing his versatility as both a central striker and a wide forward.

This season alone, Marmoush has already scored 15 goals, making him one of the Bundesliga’s top scorers. His combination of pace, technical skill, and finishing ability has made him a sought-after talent across Europe, with City securing his signature ahead of several other clubs.

The move to Manchester City marks a significant milestone in Marmoush’s career, with the Egyptian international set to play a key role in the Premier League champions’ quest for further success. With City competing in multiple competitions, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, Marmoush’s addition provides the team with more depth and attacking options.

This signing is Manchester City’s third acquisition in the January transfer window, taking their total spending for the period to £122.5 million. Marmoush is expected to make his debut soon as City gears up for a busy schedule in the coming months.

Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how the dynamic forward adapts to the demands of English football and contributes to Manchester City’s pursuit of silverware.