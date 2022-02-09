Manchester United’s Indian Fans To Decide #ILOVEUNITED’s Next Destination

Popular English football club Manchester United’s annual fan event, ‘#ILOVEUNITED’ will let the club’s Indian fan base to decide which city will hold the next edition, a press release said.

The release dated February 8, 2022, added that cricket icon Yuvraj Singh will be among the host of star names to join the live event. This will be the seventh iteration of the yearly fan event, it added.

The event will include an interactive session with World Cup winners Paul Pogba and Jofra Archer while United player Scott McTominay will take the fans behind the scene for a ‘Day in the Life’ of a Untied player.

The release said that owing to international travel restrictions amid the pandemic, the latest edition of the event will be a virtual one, dedicated to serving and celebrating the club’s Indian fans

The fans will be allowed to vote for their city of choice to host the event’s next edition when it will be possible to organise it physically, during the pre-match show ahead of their Premier League fixture with Leeds United on February 20.

Six fans from across the country will be given the chance to make their case for their city as representatives in the event’s first ever ‘Fan Panel’, and the audience will be invited to vote for their favourite in the club’s official app.

Notably, the cities in contention to host the next event are Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore.

The event will be streamed worldwide across Manchester United’s web, app and MUTV channels, Facebook and YouTube. Designed for a digital audience, fans will be empowered to interact, ask questions and engage in competitions to win a host of exclusive prizes.

Manchester United’s Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson, said “We enjoyed tremendous success last season with the evolution of #ILOVEUNITED from a purely physical event to an interactive virtual experience and we can’t wait to share with fans this latest edition.”

He also said, “We recognise the importance of being able to provide our overseas fans with face to face, in person engagement. As travel restrictions begin to ease, we are looking forward to one day returning to India with a physical #ILOVEUNITED event, and are excited to offer our fans the opportunity to choose the city we visit.”

Fans who register for the event before February 15, 2022 will be in with the chance to take part in an exclusive virtual meet-and-greet with ex-United player Dimitar Berbatov, prior to the main event’s kick-off. They will also be automatically entered into a competition to win a host of prizes from the club’s commercial partners.

Fans can visit www.manutd.com/iloveunitedindia to find out more about the #ILOVEUNITED event.