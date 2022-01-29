Manipur: Ace Boxer Sarjubala Devi Signs Deal with Boxing Promoter Mujtaba Kamal

Manipur’s ace boxer and Olympian Sarjubala Devi has signed a deal with the leading Indian boxing promoter Mujtaba Kamal and Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management in Imphal.

The 28-year-old Manipuri, a silver medalist in the 2014 AIBA World Boxing Championship in Korea and a former Youth World Boxing gold medalist will be making her professional boxing debut on February 26 in Dubai.

Sarjubala is also a four-time national champion, has represented India in many international tournaments and has won medals in almost all competitions that she has participated in.



She was ranked second in 2014 in her weight category.



Mujtaba's company currently manages some of the top Indian professional boxers like Sabari J (current WBC India champion), Karthik S (WBC Asian silver winner), Faizan Anwar, Lalrinsanga Tlau (WBC youth world champion), Asif Asad, Gurpreet Singh and some other boxers.



Mujtaba said that he was happy to have added a sensational boxing talent to his stable.



He said that today marks a significant day for sport with the news that Sarjubala is joining the professional ranks.



"She is one of the most recognised Indian women's amateur boxers of all time and a public figure in Manipur,” Mujtaba said whil addressing the media in Imphal.



Indian Boxing Council president, Brigadier PK Muralidharan Raja said, "Sarjubala is an outstanding boxer and this is great news for her and all the fans who have followed her incredible career."



"Her career and family background are already an inspiration to young people of Manipur and we are very excited for her first professional fight in February 2022. It would not be long before she is able to fight in her homeland in front of a raucous crowd who love her to bits,” Muralidharan added.

P Doungel, Director General of Manipur police was also present on the occasion, a PTI report stated.