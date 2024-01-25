Mary Kom Refutes Retirement Rumors, Says "I Have Been Misquoted"

Mary Kom is a female boxer from northeastern state Manipur who is the first to win six world titles and the first Indian woman to earn a gold medal in boxing at the 2014 Asian Games.

The six-time world champion, last won a medal at the highest level - a silver at the Asian Championships in 2021. Mary has won as many as 8 world championship medals, and 7 Asian championship medals, 2 Asian Games medals, and a Commonwealth Games gold medal.