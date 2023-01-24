Mbappe Scores 5 To See PSG Win Big Vs Pays de Cassel

Kylian Mbappe emerged as the hero for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), netting five goals in his side's 7-0 win over Pays de Cassel to reach the final 16 of the ongoing French Cup on Monday, where they will be meeting rivals Marseille.

Mbappe's exploits on the field included a 12-minute hat-trick in the first half, which is his first hat-trick since France's defeat to Argentina in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in December 18. This took his goal tally to 25 goals in 24 games in the ongoing season.

This also moved him to 196 goals for the club, four short of Edison Cavani's record, who is the top goal-scorer for PSG with a total of 200 goals.

The France superstar also became the first PSG player to score five goals in a competitive match.

"We came here to respect this team by playing at our level. That is what we did and we are very happy," Mbappe said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It was a great opportunity for them and also for us, because it is a reminder for us that we come from amateur football and it is important to keep this link. Even if it is only for one game," added Mbappe.