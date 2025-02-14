Meet Ahilya Chandel: Japan’s Pacer Joins Delhi Capitals as a Net Bowler for WPL 2025

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 has introduced several fresh faces, and one of the most exciting names to emerge is Ahilya Chandel from Japan. The 22-year-old left-arm pacer, known for her incredible achievements in international cricket, has joined Delhi Capitals (DC) as a net bowler.

This move has sparked excitement among cricket fans, as Chandel is already the highest wicket-taker for Japan in Women’s T20Is and holds the rare record of taking a double hat-trick in the format.

Personal Detail of Ahilya Chandel

Nationality: Japanese (Father is Indian)

Japanese (Father is Indian) Born: January 10, 2003

January 10, 2003 International Debut: October 27, 2022 (vs Hong Kong)

October 27, 2022 (vs Hong Kong) Wickets in WT20Is: 30 wickets in 32 matches

30 wickets in 32 matches Economy Rate: 4.58

4.58 Best Bowling Figures: 4/8 vs China (2024 ACC Women’s Premier Cup)

4/8 vs China (2024 ACC Women’s Premier Cup) Major Record: One of only four players to take a double hat-trick in Women’s T20Is

One of only four players to take a double hat-trick in Women’s T20Is Role in WPL 2025: Net Bowler for Delhi Capitals

Chandel's Successful career in Japanese Cricket

Born on January 10, 2003, to an Indian father and a Japanese mother, Ahilya was introduced to cricket at a young age. Growing up in Sydney, Australia, she started playing cricket at just eight years old, influenced by her father’s passion for the sport.

Her international debut came on October 27, 2022, in a Women's T20I against Hong Kong during the Women’s East Asia Cup. Since then, she has played 32 matches, taking 30 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.58.

A Record-Breaking Achievement: Double Hat-Trick in WT20Is

One of Chandel’s most exceptional achievements came in 2024, during the Asian Cricket Council Women’s Premier Cup against China. She became just the fourth bowler in Women's T20I history to claim a double hat-trick (four wickets in four consecutive balls).

Her spell of 2.5-0-8-4 played a crucial role in Japan’s four-wicket victory, earning her the Player of the Match award.

The other three cricketers who have achieved a double hat-trick in Women’s T20Is are:

Anuradha Doddaballapur (Germany) - 5/1 vs Austria (2020)

Shameelah Mosweu (Botswana) - 6/3 vs Mozambique (2021)

Thipatcha Putthawong (Thailand) - 5/8 vs Netherlands (2023)

Joining Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025

Ahilya Chandel’s inclusion as a net bowler in Delhi Capitals' squad for WPL 2025 is a significant step in her career. Although she is not part of the main squad yet, this role offers her the chance to train with world-class players like Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma.

Speaking about her journey, Chandel credited her father’s motivation for her decision to represent Japan in international cricket.

"My dad is Indian, and he passed his love for cricket on to me. When he found out that Japan had a national cricket team, he encouraged me to give it a try. Since making my debut in 2022, I’ve been representing Japan, and now, being with Delhi Capitals is an incredible experience."

Learning from the Best

Ahilya has been making the most of her time at DC, interacting with senior players and improving her game. She spoke about a conversation she had with Jemimah Rodrigues, where the Indian batter gave her valuable advice on bowling.

Ahilya's Statement in conversation with Jemimah Rodriques

"I spoke to Jemi about my bowling, and she was really encouraging. She reassured me about my skills, which was great to hear."

She also acknowledged the importance of learning from international cricketers, stating that bowling to world-class batters has helped her analyze their mindset and stay one step ahead.

"Being here is a big opportunity. It helps me see how far my level is compared to the top players and understand where I need to improve."

A Brigth future Ahead for Ahilya's Career

Although Ahilya Chandel is currently a net bowler, history has shown that this role can be a gateway to bigger opportunities. Several cricketers, including Umran Malik, Kumar Kartikeya, and Mukesh Kumar, started as net bowlers before earning contracts in the IPL.

Moreover, as per WPL’s foreign player rule, teams can field a maximum of five overseas players, with at least one from an associate nation. This means that if a spot opens up due to injuries or strategic changes, Chandel could become the first Japanese cricketer to feature in a major global T20 league.

Delhi Capitals' WPL 2025 Campaign

Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2025 campaign on February 15 against Mumbai Indians at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

DC’s head coach Jonathan Betty has already praised Chandel’s work ethic and enthusiasm, calling her a valuable addition to the team’s support unit.

Statement by Coach Jonathan Betty

"She’s been fantastic. She’s a bundle of energy and joy. She has experience playing in different conditions, and her attitude towards learning is great."

Conclusion

Ahilya Chandel’s journey from Japan’s national team to Delhi Capitals marks a historic moment for Japanese cricket. Whether or not she gets a chance to play in WPL 2025, her presence in the tournament is a testament to the growing reach of women’s cricket.

Her passion, skill, and hunger to learn could pave the way for more players from associate nations to make a mark on the global stage. If given the opportunity, Ahilya Chandel could script history as Japan’s first-ever player in a major franchise league.

FAQ

Q1: Who is Ahilya Chandel?

- Ahilya Chandel is a Japanese cricketer of Indian descent who has made a name for herself as a left-arm pacer. She is Japan's all-time leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is and has recently been roped in as a net bowler by Delhi Capitals for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.

Q2: What are Ahilya Chandel’s notable achievements in cricket?

She is Japan’s highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is, with 30 wickets in 32 matches at an economy rate of 4.58.She is one of only four bowlers in Women’s T20Is to achieve a double hat-trick (four wickets in four consecutive deliveries).She accomplished this feat against China in the 2024 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women’s Premier Cup, taking 4 wickets for just 8 runs in 2.5 overs, earning the Player of the Match award.

Q3: When and how did Ahilya Chandel start her cricketing career?

- Ahilya started playing cricket at the age of eight. Her Indian father, passionate about cricket, encouraged her to pursue the sport. She developed her skills while playing in Australia before making her international debut for Japan on October 27, 2022, against Hong Kong in the Women’s East Asia Cup.