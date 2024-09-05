Messi and Ronaldo Miss Ballon d'Or Nominations for First Time in a Decade

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of football’s most iconic players, have been left out of the nominations for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. This marks the first time since 2003 that neither of the legendary footballers has made it to the list, signaling a significant shift in the landscape of football’s most prestigious individual award.
Lionel Messi, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, and Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time winner, were notably absent from the list of 30 nominees revealed on Wednesday.
Messi, who clinched the award last year, and Ronaldo, who was not included in the previous year’s nominations either, have long dominated the honours, making their omission this year all the more noteworthy.
The 2024 Ballon d'Or nominations highlight a new generation of football talent. Among the players vying for the prestigious title are emerging stars and established talents such as Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane. The winner will be announced on October 28.
Spain’s triumph in Euro 2024 is reflected in the nominations, with six players from the Spanish squad making the list. Notable nominees include 17-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Alejandro Grimaldo, Dani Olmo, Rodri, and Dani Carvajal. England is also well-represented with six players nominated: Captain Harry Kane, midfielders Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Declan Rice, along with forwards Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer.
On the women’s side, five USA players have been nominated, including captain Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, and forwards Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson. Spain’s strong presence is also evident with five nominees: Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, Salma Paralluelo, and Alexia Putellas. Spain finished fourth at the Olympics, following their World Cup victory the previous year.
Full List of Men's Ballon d'Or Nominees - 2024
Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Türkiye, Inter)
Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)
Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)
Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)
Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)
Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)
Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)
Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)
Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)
Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)
Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)
Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)
Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)
Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)
Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
William Saliba (France, Arsenal)
Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)
Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)
Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)
Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)
Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
Full List of Women's Ballon d'Or Nominees - 2024
Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai RCB / Orlando Pride)
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)
Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)
Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)
Grace Geyoro (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
Patricia Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)
Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern München)
Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)
Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Olympique Lyonnais)
Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)
Lindsey Horan (USA, Olympique Lyonnais)
Lauren James (England, Chelsea)
Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)
Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)
Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)
Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)
Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)
Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)
Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)
Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern München)
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)
Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)
Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)
Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern München)