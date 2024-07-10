Messi Magic Propels Argentina Past Canada into Copa America Final

In a decisive step towards potentially repeating as Copa América champions, Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over Canada in the semifinals at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday night. The match saw Lionel Messi score his first goal of the tournament, a subtle yet effective finish that marked Argentina's path to the final.
The breakthrough came midway through the first half with a straightforward play: two passes, from center-back Cristian Romero to central midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and then to center-forward Julián Álvarez. Álvarez's skillful finish put Argentina ahead, showcasing his ability to break through Canada's defense as he did in their previous encounter at the tournament's opener.
Canada, known for their spirited play, posed early threats but lacked the finishing quality. Messi nearly doubled Argentina's lead just before halftime with a characteristic feint and right-footed strike. Early in the second half, Messi extended Argentina's lead with a goal reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo, finishing off an Enzo Fernández shot amidst penalty-box chaos.
Argentina's journey in the 2024 Copa América has been marked by challenges and moments of brilliance. Despite looking vulnerable at times, including needing penalties to defeat Ecuador in the quarterfinals, they have now reached their third consecutive major tournament final. Their next challenge will be against either Colombia or Uruguay, as they aim for another title.