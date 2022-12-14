Lionel Messi Announces Retirement After FIFA WC Finals

Argentina football team Captain Lionel Messi will retire after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final that is scheduled to hold on December 18. This was confirmed by the footballer himself after his country reached final after beating Croatia on Tuesday.

Messi was quoted by Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole saying, “I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final.”

“It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” he added.

It may be mentioned that Messia is playing his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano. Along with this he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta with his fifth goal in Qatar as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups.