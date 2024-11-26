Subscribe

MI Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Full Mumbai Indians Squad

The Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful teams in IPL history with five championship titles, have released their squad for the 2025 season.

Hasid Khan
The Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful teams in IPL history with five championship titles, have released their squad for the 2025 season. Following the IPL mega auction, MI retained key players while also adding fresh talent to strengthen their lineup. Here is the comprehensive list of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025, along with their roles and salaries.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name

Role

Country

Price (INR)

Rohit Sharma

Batter

India

16.30 crore

Suryakumar Yadav

Batter

India

16.35 crore

Tilak Varma

Batter

India

8 crore

Bevan Jacobs

Batter

New Zealand

30 lakhs

Robin Minz

Wicketkeeper Batter

India

65 lakhs

Ryan Rickelton

Wicketkeeper Batter

South Africa

1 crore

Shrijith Krishna

Wicketkeeper Batter

India

30 lakhs

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder

India

16.35 crore

Raj Angad Bawa

All-rounder

India

30 lakhs

Naman Dhir

Batting All-rounder

India

5.25 crore

Will Jacks

Batting All-rounder

England

5.25 crore

Mitchell Santner

Bowling All-rounder

New Zealand

2 crore

Karn Sharma

Right-arm leg spinner

India

50 lakhs

Allah Ghazanfar

Off-spinner (mystery)

Afghanistan

4.8 crore

Vignesh Puthur

Slow left-arm spinner

India

30 lakhs

Jasprit Bumrah

Fast bowler

India

18 crore

Trent Boult

Fast bowler

New Zealand

12.50 crore

Lizaad Williams

Fast bowler

South Africa

75 lakhs

Arjun Tendulkar

Fast bowler

India

30 lakhs

Deepak Chahar

Fast bowler

India

9.25 crore

Reece Topley

Fast bowler

England

75 lakhs

Ashwani Kumar

Fast bowler

India

30 lakhs

Satyanarayana Raju

Fast bowler

India

30 lakhs

Mumbai Indians Purse and Team Composition

Details

Status

Purse Remaining

₹0.20 crore

RTM Cards Left

0

Player Slots Remaining

2

Overseas Player Slots

0

Mumbai Indians Full Retained Players List

Player Name

Price (₹)

Jasprit Bumrah

18 crore

Suryakumar Yadav

16.35 crore

Hardik Pandya

16.35 crore

Rohit Sharma

16.30 crore

Tilak Varma

8 crore

Mumbai Indians Full Released Players List

Mumbai Indians made significant changes to their squad, releasing several key and fringe players to build for the future. Here’s the full list of players who were not retained:

  • Dewald Brevis

  • Ishan Kishan

  • Harvik Desai

  • Tim David

  • Vishnu Vinod

  • Arjun Tendulkar

  • Mohammad Nabi

  • Romario Shepherd

  • Shams Mulani

  • Nehal Wadhera

  • Gerald Coetzee

  • Anshul Kamboj

  • Naman Dhir

  • Shivalik Sharma

  • Kwena Maphaka

  • Kumar Kartikeya

  • Piyush Chawla

  • Akash Madhwal

  • Luke Wood

  • Dilshan Madushanka

  • Shreyas Gopal

  • Nuwan Thushara

Key Updates for MI in IPL 2025

  1. Captain and Core Team: Hardik Pandya continues as captain, taking over leadership duties from Rohit Sharma.

  2. Star Players Retained: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma remain the backbone of MI's strategy.

  3. New Additions: The team focused on strengthening its bowling lineup with players like Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult.

  4. Auction Strategies: The team aimed for a balanced mix of experience and fresh talent to reclaim their dominance.

Coaching and Support Staff

  • Head Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

  • Home Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians are ready to compete fiercely in IPL 2025, blending seasoned players with rising stars. With a robust lineup and renewed focus on emerging talent, MI is ready to compete at the highest level in IPL 2025. The remaining slots might be filled with backup players to support their core group, ensuring flexibility throughout the tournament. With a robust squad and renewed energy, the team looks to bring back the IPL trophy.

Conclusion

The Mumbai Indians have assembled a dynamic squad for IPL 2025 by retaining a solid core and introducing fresh talent to complement their seasoned players. With Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge, the team maintains a balance of experience and emerging stars. While the release of several players, including Ishan Kishan and Tim David, surprised fans, it indicates MI's focus on long-term strategic planning. As the most successful franchise in IPL history, MI is poised to challenge for the title once again, backed by their strong roster and consistent leadership.

FAQs

Q1: Who are the retained players in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for IPL 2025?
A1: The retained players are:

  • Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 crore)

  • Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 crore)

  • Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 crore)

  • Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 crore)

  • Tilak Varma (₹8 crore)

Q2: How much purse is left for Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2025 auction?
A2: MI has ₹0.20 crore remaining in their auction purse.

Q3: How many player slots are available for MI after the auction?
A3: MI has two vacant player slots, but no overseas slots are left.

Q4: Why did MI release Ishan Kishan and Tim David?
A4: The release of key players like Ishan Kishan and Tim David indicates MI's intent to recalibrate their squad strategy, likely focusing on cost-efficiency and team balance for IPL 2025.

Q5: Who is the captain of MI for IPL 2025?
A5: Hardik Pandya leads MI as the captain for IPL 2025.

Q6: Where can I watch Mumbai Indians' matches for IPL 2025?
A6: Mumbai Indians' matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed digitally on JioCinema.