MI Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Full Mumbai Indians Squad

The Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful teams in IPL history with five championship titles, have released their squad for the 2025 season. Following the IPL mega auction, MI retained key players while also adding fresh talent to strengthen their lineup. Here is the comprehensive list of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025, along with their roles and salaries.
Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Country
|
Price (INR)
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
India
|
16.30 crore
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
India
|
16.35 crore
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
India
|
8 crore
|
Bevan Jacobs
|
Batter
|
New Zealand
|
30 lakhs
|
Robin Minz
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
India
|
65 lakhs
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
South Africa
|
1 crore
|
Shrijith Krishna
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
India
|
30 lakhs
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
16.35 crore
|
Raj Angad Bawa
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
30 lakhs
|
Naman Dhir
|
Batting All-rounder
|
India
|
5.25 crore
|
Will Jacks
|
Batting All-rounder
|
England
|
5.25 crore
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
New Zealand
|
2 crore
|
Karn Sharma
|
Right-arm leg spinner
|
India
|
50 lakhs
|
Allah Ghazanfar
|
Off-spinner (mystery)
|
Afghanistan
|
4.8 crore
|
Vignesh Puthur
|
Slow left-arm spinner
|
India
|
30 lakhs
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Fast bowler
|
India
|
18 crore
|
Trent Boult
|
Fast bowler
|
New Zealand
|
12.50 crore
|
Lizaad Williams
|
Fast bowler
|
South Africa
|
75 lakhs
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
Fast bowler
|
India
|
30 lakhs
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Fast bowler
|
India
|
9.25 crore
|
Reece Topley
|
Fast bowler
|
England
|
75 lakhs
|
Ashwani Kumar
|
Fast bowler
|
India
|
30 lakhs
|
Satyanarayana Raju
|
Fast bowler
|
India
|
30 lakhs
Mumbai Indians Purse and Team Composition
|
Details
|
Status
|
Purse Remaining
|
₹0.20 crore
|
RTM Cards Left
|
0
|
Player Slots Remaining
|
2
|
Overseas Player Slots
|
0
Mumbai Indians Full Retained Players List
|
Player Name
|
Price (₹)
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
18 crore
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
16.35 crore
|
Hardik Pandya
|
16.35 crore
|
Rohit Sharma
|
16.30 crore
|
Tilak Varma
|
8 crore
Mumbai Indians Full Released Players List
Mumbai Indians made significant changes to their squad, releasing several key and fringe players to build for the future. Here’s the full list of players who were not retained:
-
Dewald Brevis
-
Ishan Kishan
-
Harvik Desai
-
Tim David
-
Vishnu Vinod
-
Arjun Tendulkar
-
Mohammad Nabi
-
Romario Shepherd
-
Shams Mulani
-
Nehal Wadhera
-
Gerald Coetzee
-
Anshul Kamboj
-
Naman Dhir
-
Shivalik Sharma
-
Kwena Maphaka
-
Kumar Kartikeya
-
Piyush Chawla
-
Akash Madhwal
-
Luke Wood
-
Dilshan Madushanka
-
Shreyas Gopal
-
Nuwan Thushara
Key Updates for MI in IPL 2025
-
Captain and Core Team: Hardik Pandya continues as captain, taking over leadership duties from Rohit Sharma.
-
Star Players Retained: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma remain the backbone of MI's strategy.
-
New Additions: The team focused on strengthening its bowling lineup with players like Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult.
-
Auction Strategies: The team aimed for a balanced mix of experience and fresh talent to reclaim their dominance.
Coaching and Support Staff
-
Head Coach: Mahela Jayawardene
-
Home Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians are ready to compete fiercely in IPL 2025, blending seasoned players with rising stars. With a robust lineup and renewed focus on emerging talent, MI is ready to compete at the highest level in IPL 2025. The remaining slots might be filled with backup players to support their core group, ensuring flexibility throughout the tournament. With a robust squad and renewed energy, the team looks to bring back the IPL trophy.
Conclusion
The Mumbai Indians have assembled a dynamic squad for IPL 2025 by retaining a solid core and introducing fresh talent to complement their seasoned players. With Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge, the team maintains a balance of experience and emerging stars. While the release of several players, including Ishan Kishan and Tim David, surprised fans, it indicates MI's focus on long-term strategic planning. As the most successful franchise in IPL history, MI is poised to challenge for the title once again, backed by their strong roster and consistent leadership.
FAQs
Q1: Who are the retained players in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for IPL 2025?
A1: The retained players are:
-
Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 crore)
-
Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 crore)
-
Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 crore)
-
Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 crore)
-
Tilak Varma (₹8 crore)
Q2: How much purse is left for Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2025 auction?
A2: MI has ₹0.20 crore remaining in their auction purse.
Q3: How many player slots are available for MI after the auction?
A3: MI has two vacant player slots, but no overseas slots are left.
Q4: Why did MI release Ishan Kishan and Tim David?
A4: The release of key players like Ishan Kishan and Tim David indicates MI's intent to recalibrate their squad strategy, likely focusing on cost-efficiency and team balance for IPL 2025.
Q5: Who is the captain of MI for IPL 2025?
A5: Hardik Pandya leads MI as the captain for IPL 2025.
Q6: Where can I watch Mumbai Indians' matches for IPL 2025?
A6: Mumbai Indians' matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed digitally on JioCinema.