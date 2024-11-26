MI Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Full Mumbai Indians Squad

The Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful teams in IPL history with five championship titles, have released their squad for the 2025 season. Following the IPL mega auction, MI retained key players while also adding fresh talent to strengthen their lineup. Here is the comprehensive list of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025, along with their roles and salaries.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name Role Country Price (INR) Rohit Sharma Batter India 16.30 crore Suryakumar Yadav Batter India 16.35 crore Tilak Varma Batter India 8 crore Bevan Jacobs Batter New Zealand 30 lakhs Robin Minz Wicketkeeper Batter India 65 lakhs Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Batter South Africa 1 crore Shrijith Krishna Wicketkeeper Batter India 30 lakhs Hardik Pandya All-rounder India 16.35 crore Raj Angad Bawa All-rounder India 30 lakhs Naman Dhir Batting All-rounder India 5.25 crore Will Jacks Batting All-rounder England 5.25 crore Mitchell Santner Bowling All-rounder New Zealand 2 crore Karn Sharma Right-arm leg spinner India 50 lakhs Allah Ghazanfar Off-spinner (mystery) Afghanistan 4.8 crore Vignesh Puthur Slow left-arm spinner India 30 lakhs Jasprit Bumrah Fast bowler India 18 crore Trent Boult Fast bowler New Zealand 12.50 crore Lizaad Williams Fast bowler South Africa 75 lakhs Arjun Tendulkar Fast bowler India 30 lakhs Deepak Chahar Fast bowler India 9.25 crore Reece Topley Fast bowler England 75 lakhs Ashwani Kumar Fast bowler India 30 lakhs Satyanarayana Raju Fast bowler India 30 lakhs

Mumbai Indians Purse and Team Composition

Details Status Purse Remaining ₹0.20 crore RTM Cards Left 0 Player Slots Remaining 2 Overseas Player Slots 0

Mumbai Indians Full Retained Players List

Player Name Price (₹) Jasprit Bumrah 18 crore Suryakumar Yadav 16.35 crore Hardik Pandya 16.35 crore Rohit Sharma 16.30 crore Tilak Varma 8 crore

Mumbai Indians Full Released Players List

Mumbai Indians made significant changes to their squad, releasing several key and fringe players to build for the future. Here’s the full list of players who were not retained:

Dewald Brevis

Ishan Kishan

Harvik Desai

Tim David

Vishnu Vinod

Arjun Tendulkar

Mohammad Nabi

Romario Shepherd

Shams Mulani

Nehal Wadhera

Gerald Coetzee

Anshul Kamboj

Naman Dhir

Shivalik Sharma

Kwena Maphaka

Kumar Kartikeya

Piyush Chawla

Akash Madhwal

Luke Wood

Dilshan Madushanka

Shreyas Gopal

Nuwan Thushara

Key Updates for MI in IPL 2025

Captain and Core Team: Hardik Pandya continues as captain, taking over leadership duties from Rohit Sharma. Star Players Retained: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma remain the backbone of MI's strategy. New Additions: The team focused on strengthening its bowling lineup with players like Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult. Auction Strategies: The team aimed for a balanced mix of experience and fresh talent to reclaim their dominance.

Coaching and Support Staff

Head Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Home Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians are ready to compete fiercely in IPL 2025, blending seasoned players with rising stars. With a robust lineup and renewed focus on emerging talent, MI is ready to compete at the highest level in IPL 2025. The remaining slots might be filled with backup players to support their core group, ensuring flexibility throughout the tournament. With a robust squad and renewed energy, the team looks to bring back the IPL trophy.

Conclusion

The Mumbai Indians have assembled a dynamic squad for IPL 2025 by retaining a solid core and introducing fresh talent to complement their seasoned players. With Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge, the team maintains a balance of experience and emerging stars. While the release of several players, including Ishan Kishan and Tim David, surprised fans, it indicates MI's focus on long-term strategic planning. As the most successful franchise in IPL history, MI is poised to challenge for the title once again, backed by their strong roster and consistent leadership.

FAQs

Q1: Who are the retained players in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for IPL 2025?

A1: The retained players are:

Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 crore)

Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 crore)

Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 crore)

Tilak Varma (₹8 crore)

Q2: How much purse is left for Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2025 auction?

A2: MI has ₹0.20 crore remaining in their auction purse.

Q3: How many player slots are available for MI after the auction?

A3: MI has two vacant player slots, but no overseas slots are left.

Q4: Why did MI release Ishan Kishan and Tim David?

A4: The release of key players like Ishan Kishan and Tim David indicates MI's intent to recalibrate their squad strategy, likely focusing on cost-efficiency and team balance for IPL 2025.

Q5: Who is the captain of MI for IPL 2025?

A5: Hardik Pandya leads MI as the captain for IPL 2025.

Q6: Where can I watch Mumbai Indians' matches for IPL 2025?

A6: Mumbai Indians' matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed digitally on JioCinema.