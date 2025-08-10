Mohamed Salah Blasts UEFA for Vague Tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’

Liverpool and Egypt international Mohamed Salah has openly criticized European football’s governing body, UEFA, for its muted response following the death of Palestinian football legend Suleiman Al-Obeid in Gaza. Al-Obeid, widely revered as the “Palestinian Pelé,” was not only the most celebrated Arab footballer in history but also a symbol of hope and resilience for countless fans amid decades of turmoil.

Advertisment

UEFA’s tribute to Al-Obeid, posted on X (formerly Twitter), was notably vague: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.” The post, however, conspicuously avoided mentioning the brutal circumstances surrounding Al-Obeid’s death.

Can you tell us how he died, where, and why? https://t.co/W7HCyVVtBE — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 9, 2025

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) has confirmed that Al-Obeid was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting civilians awaiting humanitarian aid in Southern Gaza. He was 41 years old and had scored over 100 goals during a decorated career that made him a beacon for Palestinian football.

In response to UEFA’s carefully worded statement, Salah demanded accountability, asking bluntly on X, “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” His pointed question has since gone viral, garnering close to one million likes and being reshared nearly three million times.

Salah’s outspoken stance is a rare and powerful voice in the world of football, where political silence often prevails. The Liverpool forward has consistently used his platform to call for urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza and has implored global leaders to work toward ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Since the outbreak of war in October 2023, the Palestine Football Association reports that 325 members of its football community have been killed amid relentless violence. The human toll of this conflict is staggering. According to United Nations data and independent media outlets, more than 1,300 Palestinians have lost their lives due to Israeli military actions.

Palestine’s national football team, officially recognized by FIFA since 1998, has competed in the last three Asian Cup tournaments but remains absent from the FIFA World Cup stage. The death of Al-Obeid marks not only a tragic loss of an iconic athlete but also a devastating blow to Palestinian sports and cultural identity.