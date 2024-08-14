Morne Morkel Appointed as Bowling Coach of Indian Men's Cricket Team

Morkel's appointment comes after he emerged as the frontrunner for the position, edging out R Vinay Kumar, the former India seamer, who was also considered for the role. Morkel was previously Pakistan's bowling coach until December last year and was recommended for the Indian coaching position by Gambhir. The two have worked together during the 2022-23 seasons with the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and the Durban Super Giants in SA20.