MTV Roadies Fame Anamika Barman to Participate at International Swiss Massage Championship

The first Assamese participant of MTV Roadies Anamika Barman Das is set to become the first Indian to participate at International Swiss Massage Championship to be held in Switzerland on April 29 and 30.

While addressing a press conference at Dispur Press Club on Sunday, Anamika said, “Many people are not aware of International Swiss Massage Championship, however, the competition is held in grand manner in overseas.”

Anamika sought financial assistance from the government to participate in the expensive international competition.

It may be mentioned that Anamika, who is currently working as an NCOE (National Center of Excellence) sports massage therapist at the Sports Authority of India in Guwahati, has been supervising star athletes like Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Ankushita Boro and Jamuna Boro.

Anamika was a participant in MTV Roadies season 14.