Mumbai City Put 4 Past Bengaluru To Seal Comfortable Win

Two goals in two halves helped Mumbai City FC ease past Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jorge Diaz and Lalengmawia Ralte scored in the first half, while Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed a comfortable 4-0 win for the Islanders in the second half.

Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham made one change to his starting eleven as Mandar Dessai was replaced at left-back by Vignesh D. BFC head coach Simon Grayson switched from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 as Alan Costa replaced Aleksandar Jovanovic in defence. Skipper Sunil Chhetri dropped to the bench as Danish Farooq started on the left flank.

Diaz struck in the 14th minute to put the hosts in front, as he pinched the ball from Alan Costa who was caught napping in defence. The Argentinian striker took the ball off Costa's feet, advanced towards the goal and slotted it past a rooted Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The Islanders doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute. Greg Stewart's low cross from the right went past Bipin Singh and found an unmarked Ralte. The midfielder was given plenty of time and room in the box as he took a couple of touches before smashing it into the net.