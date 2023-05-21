Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023, 69th Match, Probable Playing 11, and more

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: In the IPL 2023 points standings, the Mumbai Indians have secured 7 wins and endured 6 losses in their 13 league games, positioning them at sixth place. With a total of 14 points, they have shown commendable performances thus far. Leading the charge in run-scoring for the Mumbai Indians is Suryakumar Yadav, who has amassed an impressive 486 runs at a blistering strike rate of 186. His aggressive batting style has resulted in 24 sixes and 52 fours. Alongside him, Ishan Kishan has contributed significantly with 425 runs at a strike rate of 144.
When it comes to the bowling department, Piyush Chawla has been a standout performer for the Mumbai Indians. With his crafty spin, he has picked up a remarkable 20 wickets, boasting an impressive average of 19 and an economy rate of 7.66.
On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in the tenth spot in the IPL 2023 points table. They have managed 4 wins and suffered 9 losses in their 13 matches, resulting in a total of 8 points. Heinrich Klaasen has spearheaded the run-scoring efforts for Sunrisers Hyderabad, accumulating a noteworthy 430 runs at a strike rate of 179. His aggressive stroke play has seen him dispatch the ball for 25 sixes and find the boundary with 30 fours. Additionally, Rahul Tripathi has contributed 273 runs at a strike rate of 128.
Among the bowlers representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as their standout performer. He has claimed 15 wickets with his skillful bowling, maintaining an average of 26 and an economy rate of 8.49.
Date & Time: 21 May, 03:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a competitive head-to-head record in IPL. Both teams have consistently been strong contenders in the tournament, making their encounters intriguing and closely fought battles. MI and SRH have faced each other in a total of 20 games. Mumbai has had a slight upper hand in this rivalry, winning 10 of those encounters, while SRH has emerged victorious in 9 matches.
In their previous encounter in this edition of IPL, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers by 14 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, thanks to the all-around performance from Cameron Green. The Sunrisers would want to win this match to make it even.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markam, Heinrich Klaasen, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen.
Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Mohit Rathee
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein
The pitch at Wankhede Stadium, known for its high-scoring encounters, is expected to be relatively flat and conducive to run-scoring. The evenness of the surface means that batsmen can expect a true bounce and consistent pace, allowing them to play their shots with confidence. The flat nature of the pitch is likely to benefit stroke-makers, enabling them to generate good timing and power in their shots.
However, being a day game, the pitch at Wankhede is also expected to dry out gradually as the match progresses. Exposure to sunlight and warm weather conditions can lead to the moisture content in the pitch evaporating, resulting in a drier surface. This drying process can cause the pitch to deteriorate and offer some assistance to the spinners.
With the drier conditions, the spinners may find the pitch providing more grip and turn, making it harder for the batsmen to play their shots fluently. The spinners will have an opportunity to exploit the rough patches and extract some extra turn from the surface. They can use their variations, such as flight, drift, and spin, to deceive the batsmen and induce false shots or create opportunities for wickets.
The combination of a flat pitch and a drier surface can make it an intriguing contest between the batsmen and the spinners. Batsmen will look to dominate the bowlers and capitalize on the run-scoring opportunities, while spinners will aim to outfox the batsmen with their skill and exploit the assistance offered by the pitch. It will be a challenge for the teams to strategize and adapt their game plans accordingly, considering the conditions and the strengths of their players.
The weather in Mumbai will be slightly cloudy with temperate around 33 °C on the match day