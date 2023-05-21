Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023, 69th Match, Probable Playing 11, and more

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: In the IPL 2023 points standings, the Mumbai Indians have secured 7 wins and endured 6 losses in their 13 league games, positioning them at sixth place. With a total of 14 points, they have shown commendable performances thus far. Leading the charge in run-scoring for the Mumbai Indians is Suryakumar Yadav, who has amassed an impressive 486 runs at a blistering strike rate of 186. His aggressive batting style has resulted in 24 sixes and 52 fours. Alongside him, Ishan Kishan has contributed significantly with 425 runs at a strike rate of 144.

When it comes to the bowling department, Piyush Chawla has been a standout performer for the Mumbai Indians. With his crafty spin, he has picked up a remarkable 20 wickets, boasting an impressive average of 19 and an economy rate of 7.66.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in the tenth spot in the IPL 2023 points table. They have managed 4 wins and suffered 9 losses in their 13 matches, resulting in a total of 8 points. Heinrich Klaasen has spearheaded the run-scoring efforts for Sunrisers Hyderabad, accumulating a noteworthy 430 runs at a strike rate of 179. His aggressive stroke play has seen him dispatch the ball for 25 sixes and find the boundary with 30 fours. Additionally, Rahul Tripathi has contributed 273 runs at a strike rate of 128.

Among the bowlers representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as their standout performer. He has claimed 15 wickets with his skillful bowling, maintaining an average of 26 and an economy rate of 8.49.