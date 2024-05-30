My Bond with Virat Kohli Isn't Public Spice, Says Gautam Gambhir
In a remarkable display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed a heartwarming moment as former teammates Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir embraced each other, putting to rest years of reported animosity between them. Kohli, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Gambhir, serving as the mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), shared a warm hug during the IPL season, signaling a significant shift in their relationship.
Under Gambhir's mentorship, Shreyas Iyer's KKR secured their third IPL title by convincingly defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final, held at the home ground of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Gambhir's successful tenure with KKR has also positioned him as a leading contender for the prestigious role of India's head coach, with speculations suggesting he may succeed Rahul Dravid post the ICC T20 World Cup.
Reflecting on the IPL 2024 season, Gambhir highlighted several memorable moments, including Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's exceptional opening partnership and Mayank Yadav's impressive bowling performance. He also commended RCB for their remarkable achievement of securing six consecutive wins, propelling them into the playoffs.
Addressing the reconciliation between him and Kohli, Gambhir emphasized that their relationship is a private matter and not meant for public scrutiny. He lauded Kohli's exceptional batting skills, acknowledging his significant contributions to RCB's success in the IPL.
"The perception is far away from the reality. My relation with Virat Kohli is something this country doesn't need to know. He has as much right as I do to express himself and help our respective teams win. Our relation is not to give masala to public," Gambhir told Sportskeeda.
Furthermore, Kohli himself reminisced about the heartwarming moment with Gambhir during the IPL 2024, asserting that their renewed bond signifies the end of unnecessary controversies. Kohli's outstanding performance in the IPL, where he topped the batting charts with 741 runs and secured the prestigious Orange Cap, further solidified his stature as one of cricket's premier talents.
Looking ahead, fans eagerly anticipate Kohli's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, where his remarkable form promises to be a significant asset for the Indian team.