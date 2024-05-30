My Bond with Virat Kohli Isn't Public Spice, Says Gautam Gambhir

Addressing the reconciliation between him and Kohli, Gambhir emphasized that their relationship is a private matter and not meant for public scrutiny. He lauded Kohli's exceptional batting skills, acknowledging his significant contributions to RCB's success in the IPL.

"The perception is far away from the reality. My relation with Virat Kohli is something this country doesn't need to know. He has as much right as I do to express himself and help our respective teams win. Our relation is not to give masala to public," Gambhir told Sportskeeda.